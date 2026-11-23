India’s first Test against New Zealand ended in a draw at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Monday
India’s points percentage dropped from 51.52 to 50, leaving them fourth in the World Test Championship standings
The draw was only the second at the Basin Reserve in 15 Tests since 2015
India’s first Test against New Zealand ended in a draw at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Monday. The hosts batted through the final session and closed their second innings at 239/5. Daryl Mitchell stayed unbeaten on 49 off 187 balls and Glenn Phillips finished 26 not out off 126 deliveries before the two captains agreed to shake hands.
The result dents India’s push for the World Test Championship final. India’s points percentage dropped from 51.52 to 50, though they remained fourth in the standings.
India spent the last day chasing eight wickets after New Zealand resumed on 119/2. But Wellington’s surface stayed placid and denied India’s bowlers the help they needed, turning the match into a test of patience and leaving India with a draw that carried wider consequences for the WTC table.
Rare Wellington Draw
Draws have been scarce here.
This result was only the second drawn Test at the Basin Reserve in 15 matches since 2015. That underlines how unusual Monday’s finish was at a venue that has mostly produced results.
The previous draw at the ground came in December 2018. In that match, Sri Lanka conceded a 296-run first-innings lead but still finished at 287/3 in 115 overs in the third innings.
Sri Lanka’s escape had looked unlikely early on. They had slipped to 13/3 in 6.2 overs before fighting back, making that match the only other drawn Test at the venue in the past 11 years.
Also Read: Why Mohammed Siraj Was Not In India's Playing XI For 1st Test? Captain Shubman Gill Reveals Reason
India's Draw Streak
The draw extended a pattern.
This was India’s second consecutive drawn Test. Earlier in August, India drew the second Test against Sri Lanka at the SSC in Colombo after enforcing the follow-on.
That sequence matters because India have not had back-to-back drawn Tests for more than a decade. The last such run came during the 2014-15 tour of Australia.
India drew against Australia in Melbourne and Sydney on that tour. That run then stretched to three straight draws when India shared the spoils with Bangladesh in June 2015.