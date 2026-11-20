Dress Up Day will be celebrated on Day 3 of the India-New Zealand 1st Test at Wellington's Basin Reserve on Saturday, November 21
The tradition adds a festive touch to Test cricket
India will resume at 159/1, trailing New Zealand by 209 runs
There will be plenty to look forward to at the Basin Reserve on Saturday, November 21, and not all of it will be about the cricket. Day 3 of the first Test between India and New Zealand will also feature Dress Up Day, a popular tradition that sees fans turn up in their most creative and colourful outfits.
The concept is simple. Spectators are encouraged to dress up in costumes, quirky outfits or team colours, with prizes up for grabs for the best-dressed fans.
Over the years, the occasion has become a familiar part of the match-day experience at the Wellington venue, adding a bit of fun to the stands during Test matches.
New Zealand Cricket has used themed match days to bring fans closer to the game and make attending a Test match a more engaging experience. Dress Up Day is one such initiative, giving supporters a chance to get involved in the festivities while enjoying the action on the field.
As for the cricket, India have some catching up to do when play resumes on Saturday. The visitors ended Day 2 at 159/1, still trailing New Zealand by 209 runs in response to the hosts' first-innings total of 368.
Yashasvi Jaiswal made an attacking 85 before falling late in the day, while KL Rahul remained unbeaten on 52. Devdutt Padikkal, on 16 not out, will join Rahul at the crease when play resumes, with India looking to build on their promising start.
Meanwhile, New Zealand will hope to make early inroads and put pressure on the Indian batting line-up.
But with Dress Up Day bringing an added spectacle to the stands, the Basin Reserve is set for an interesting Saturday, both on and off the field.