Henry Nicholls Ton, Glenn Phillips 94* Script New Zealand Fightback After Jasprit Bumrah Blitz on Day 1

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 19 November 2026 12:17 pm

Henry Nicholls and Glenn Phillips stitched together an unbeaten 173-run stand to script a remarkable comeback for New Zealand on Day 1 of the Wellington Test against India. Put in to bat by Shubman Gill on a green surface, the hosts suffered a top-order collapse. Jasprit Bumrah struck in the opening over, bowling Tom Latham for a two-ball duck, before Anshul Kamboj removed Devon Conway (4) and Akash Deep dismissed Rachin Ravindra (15). Bumrah returned to claim Daryl Mitchell (1) and Tom Blundell (5), leaving New Zealand reeling at 70/5. However, Nicholls and Phillips dug in to frustrate India's attack through the rest of the day, guiding the hosts to 243/5 at stumps. Nicholls notched his 12th Test hundred, while Phillips remained unbeaten on 94*. Bumrah led India's bowling with 3/52.