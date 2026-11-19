Mohammed Siraj misses out on India's playing XI for the 1st Test
Shubman Gill admits dropping Siraj and Gurnoor Brar was a difficult decision
India opt for Bumrah, Akash Deep, Anshul Kamboj and Prasidh Krishna
India's playing XI announcement for the opening Test against New Zealand at the Basin Reserve in Wellington raised plenty of eyebrows, particularly because of Mohammed Siraj's omission. Despite opting for a four-pronged pace attack on a green surface, captain Shubman Gill and the team management decided to leave out the experienced Hyderabad pacer.
Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep, Anshul Kamboj and Prasidh Krishna were preferred instead. The decision came as a surprise, considering Siraj's recent performances and his experience of bowling in overseas conditions. His omission also became a talking point among cricket fans on social media.
Why Is Mohammed Siraj Not Playing Against New Zealand?
Gill addressed the selection call during the toss, admitting that leaving Siraj and Gurnoor Brar out was a difficult decision. The Indian captain acknowledged their contributions during the ODI series, where both pacers impressed with their performances.
"It was very difficult for Siraj and Gurnoor to miss out. They did decently well in the ODI series, and Siraj and Gurnoor was obviously the Player of the Series there. So, it was a hard decision for us," Gill shared at the toss.
However, India decided to go with Bumrah, Akash Deep, Kamboj and Krishna to exploit the conditions in Wellington. The management seemingly prioritised the combination it believed would be most effective on the green surface.
Here's how fans reacted:
Mohammed Siraj's Recent Form Makes Omission Surprising
Siraj's omission is particularly interesting given his recent contributions to India's white-ball campaign against New Zealand. The pacer played only one match in the five-match ODI series and was expected to be in contention for the opening Test.
Moreover, Siraj brings valuable experience in overseas conditions and has previously delivered important performances with the red ball. However, with four other seamers selected, he will have to wait for his opportunity in the two-match Test series. Whether India reconsider their combination for the second Test remains to be seen.