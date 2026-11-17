Shubman Gill's Men Sweat It Out In Wellington As India Prepare For First Test Against New Zealand
India have shifted their focus to red-ball cricket as Shubman Gill and his teammates gear up for the first Test against New Zealand in Wellington, beginning November 19. The visitors have been training in the city to familiarise themselves with the conditions at the Basin Reserve, a venue known for its strong winds and assistance for fast bowlers. With Jasprit Bumrah returning to lead the pace attack and several players competing for places in the playing XI, the practice sessions have taken on added importance. Gill has also confirmed that India are planning to field four fast bowlers in the series opener. From batting drills to bowling and fielding routines, the Indian players are leaving no stone unturned ahead of the challenging two-match series. Take a look at the pictures from India's training sessions in Wellington.
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