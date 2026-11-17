Shubman Gill confirmed India will play four fast bowlers in the New Zealand Test series
Gill highlighted Rishabh Pant's experience and importance to the team
India need to win both Tests to strengthen their chances of reaching the WTC 2025-27 final
India captain Shubman Gill has confirmed that the visitors will go with a four-fast-bowler combination in the upcoming two-match Test series against New Zealand. The announcement comes after India secured a 3-1 victory in the ODI series, with their pace attack delivering impressive performances in challenging conditions.
Jasprit Bumrah's return has further strengthened India's bowling options ahead of the opening Test in Wellington. However, the team management still has some selection decisions to make, particularly regarding the balance between batting depth and bowling resources. Gill also discussed Rishabh Pant's importance to the team and India's ambitions in the ongoing World Test Championship cycle.
Shubman Gill Confirms Four Fast Bowlers for IND vs NZ Tests
Gill revealed that India's pace attack has created a selection dilemma following the performances of several bowlers during the ODI series. However, he made it clear that the team will field four specialist fast bowlers.
"Good headache… fast bowlers stepped up in ODI series. We are still deciding on final combination. We will play with four fast bowlers. This is going to be a bigger challenge than ODIs, New Zealand have a good record here. Will be exciting," Gill said.
The Indian captain also explained how the team is considering its batting depth while finalising the playing XI. With seven specialist batters likely to feature, Anshul Kamboj and Akash Deep could provide additional contributions lower down the order.
"We will have seven batters, 8-9 we have Anshul and Akash who can bat a bit. So still deciding, Nitish can bat. We need to factor in when ball goes old, so need someone who can hit deck hard," he added.
Shubman Gill Backs Rishabh Pant, Highlights WTC Final Opportunity
Gill also backed Rishabh Pant ahead of the opening Test, highlighting the wicketkeeper-batter's experience and ability to perform in overseas conditions.
"He is one of the most experienced players in the team. He has scored 100s all over the world," Gill said.
India are also aware of the importance of the upcoming series in their World Test Championship 2025-27 campaign. Gill believes winning both matches against New Zealand could significantly improve their qualification chances.
"If we win these two Tests, we have a very good chance to play the WTC final. That's the reason we pulled out players from ODI, to ensure they get the best preparations," the Indian captain added.
The first Test begins on November 19 at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, followed by the second match in Christchurch from November 27.