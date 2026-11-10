When Will Rishabh Pant Join India's Test Squad? Date Revealed - Report

Rishabh Pant is expected to travel to New Zealand after completing a match simulation at the BCCI Centre of Excellence
The wicketkeeper-batter is recovering from a left-side strain sustained during the Irani Cup
His availability for the opening Test will depend on successfully clearing the fitness assessment
India have received a significant boost ahead of their upcoming two-match Test series against New Zealand, with wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant making progress in his recovery from a side strain. The left-handed batter is expected to travel to New Zealand on Thursday after completing a mandatory match simulation session at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru on Wednesday.
Pant's participation in the opening Test, however, will depend on successfully completing the required fitness assessment. The development comes as India prepare for the first Test, scheduled to begin in Wellington on November 19.
Rishabh Pant to Travel After Mandatory Match Simulation
According to the Times of India report, Pant will undergo a match simulation on Wednesday before boarding his flight to New Zealand the following day. The CoE medical team has been monitoring his rehabilitation, with the wicketkeeper-batter making encouraging progress.
The 28-year-old sustained a left-side strain while captaining Rest of India against Jammu and Kashmir in the Irani Cup in Srinagar during the first week of October.
The injury subsequently ruled him out of all three four-day matches between India A and New Zealand A. Pant was initially expected to use the fixtures to get valuable red-ball practice before joining the senior squad.
However, his recovery took longer than anticipated, forcing him to continue rehabilitation in Bengaluru.
India Hope to Have Pant Available for First Test
Pant's potential arrival will be an important development for India's preparations, considering his value as a wicketkeeper-batter in overseas conditions.
India have already included him in their 16-member squad for the New Zealand Test series, subject to fitness clearance. The team management will be keen to have him available for the opening encounter at the Basin Reserve.
Rishabh Pant is expected to have approximately a week in New Zealand to train with the squad before the first Test begins on November 19.
The second Test will be played in Christchurch from November 27 to December 1. India will hope Pant completes his recovery successfully and becomes available for the two-match assignment.