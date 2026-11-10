When Will Rishabh Pant Join India's Test Squad? Date Revealed - Report

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Published at:

Rishabh Pant is set to travel to New Zealand after a fitness simulation in Bengaluru, with India awaiting clearance ahead of the upcoming two-match Test series

image Prefer on Google
India Vs New Zealand 2026 Rishabh Pant Injury Update
Rishabh Pant has been named in the India squad, but his selection depends on fitness after an injury during the Irani Cup. Photo: BCCI
Summary of this article

  • Rishabh Pant is expected to travel to New Zealand after completing a match simulation at the BCCI Centre of Excellence

  • The wicketkeeper-batter is recovering from a left-side strain sustained during the Irani Cup

  • His availability for the opening Test will depend on successfully clearing the fitness assessment

India have received a significant boost ahead of their upcoming two-match Test series against New Zealand, with wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant making progress in his recovery from a side strain. The left-handed batter is expected to travel to New Zealand on Thursday after completing a mandatory match simulation session at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Pant's participation in the opening Test, however, will depend on successfully completing the required fitness assessment. The development comes as India prepare for the first Test, scheduled to begin in Wellington on November 19.

Rishabh Pant to Travel After Mandatory Match Simulation

According to the Times of India report, Pant will undergo a match simulation on Wednesday before boarding his flight to New Zealand the following day. The CoE medical team has been monitoring his rehabilitation, with the wicketkeeper-batter making encouraging progress.

The 28-year-old sustained a left-side strain while captaining Rest of India against Jammu and Kashmir in the Irani Cup in Srinagar during the first week of October.

Related Content
India's Rishabh Pant is hit by a ball delivered by Sri Lanka's Asitha Fernando during day two of the second cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo. - Eranga Jayawardena/AP Photo
India's Rishabh Pant plays a shot as Sri Lanka's Niroshan Dickwella watches during day two of the second cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Monday, Aug. 24, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
India's captain Rishabh Pant with Jasprit Bumrah during the day two of the second Test cricket match of a series between India and South Africa, at ACA Stadium in Guwahati - | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan
Rishabh Pant has been named in the India squad, but his selection depends on fitness after an injury during the Irani Cup. - BCCI

The injury subsequently ruled him out of all three four-day matches between India A and New Zealand A. Pant was initially expected to use the fixtures to get valuable red-ball practice before joining the senior squad.

However, his recovery took longer than anticipated, forcing him to continue rehabilitation in Bengaluru.

India Hope to Have Pant Available for First Test

Pant's potential arrival will be an important development for India's preparations, considering his value as a wicketkeeper-batter in overseas conditions.

India have already included him in their 16-member squad for the New Zealand Test series, subject to fitness clearance. The team management will be keen to have him available for the opening encounter at the Basin Reserve.

Rishabh Pant is expected to have approximately a week in New Zealand to train with the squad before the first Test begins on November 19.

The second Test will be played in Christchurch from November 27 to December 1. India will hope Pant completes his recovery successfully and becomes available for the two-match assignment.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

Tags

  • WhatsApp
  • Google News
  • Subscribe to our magazines

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories