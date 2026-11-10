Hardik Pandya-Arshdeep Singh Trade Deal Confirmed: Major Shift Ahead Of IPL 2027, All You Need To Know

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Soubhagya Chatterjee
Updated on:
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Hardik Pandya-Arshdeep Singh trade has been signed after BCCI approval, with Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings awaiting an official announcement. Salary terms remain unchanged

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IPL 2027 Trade Hardik Pandya Arshdeep Singh Approved Fees Unchanged
Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings are working on a deal between Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh. AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia
Summary of this article

  • The Hardik Pandya-Arshdeep Singh trade has been signed and is now awaiting public announcement

  • BCCI has given formal regulatory approval, and both franchises have been informed

  • The deal took about a week to close because the players needed more time to complete paperwork

The IPL trade window is heating up as franchises aggressively restructure their squads ahead of the upcoming season. With the retention deadline fast approaching and negotiations taking place behind closed doors, the trading period is set to trigger a series of marquee player moves and game-changing swaps across the league.

In a big move, the Hardik Pandya-Arshdeep Singh trade has been signed and is now awaiting a public announcement, Cricbuzz reported. The report suggested that Board of Control for Cricket in India and the two franchises have said the formal regulatory approval has come through and an official confirmation is expected at any time.

The sign-off is believed to have come around midday, and both franchises were formally informed of the BCCI's approval. That clears the way for the swap to be announced.

Salary Terms Unchanged

The money stays the same. Pandya will continue on a league fee of Rs 16.35 crore, unchanged from his Mumbai Indians deal.

Arshdeep will also keep his existing salary after moving to Mumbai Indians. Punjab Kings had secured him for Rs 18 crore at the 2025 mega auction after using their Right to Match card.

Deal Delay Details

The trade had been under discussion for about a week. It took longer to close because the players involved needed more time to sign off on the paperwork.

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Arshdeep Singh (left) and Seniour journalist Vimal Kumar (right) with Arshdeep Singh's father (extreme right) - AP and X
Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings are working on a deal between Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh. - AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia
Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings have reached an agreement for a trade involving Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh. - | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya reacts in the field during their Indian Premier League match against Chennai Super Kings in Chennai. - File/AP

That changed after further talks with their respective franchises. The players eventually agreed and both teams exchanged expressions of interest with the BCCI, which has now approved the move.

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