Hardik Pandya-Arshdeep Singh Trade Deal Confirmed: Major Shift Ahead Of IPL 2027, All You Need To Know

The Hardik Pandya-Arshdeep Singh trade has been signed and is now awaiting public announcement
BCCI has given formal regulatory approval, and both franchises have been informed
The deal took about a week to close because the players needed more time to complete paperwork
The IPL trade window is heating up as franchises aggressively restructure their squads ahead of the upcoming season. With the retention deadline fast approaching and negotiations taking place behind closed doors, the trading period is set to trigger a series of marquee player moves and game-changing swaps across the league.
In a big move, the Hardik Pandya-Arshdeep Singh trade has been signed and is now awaiting a public announcement, Cricbuzz reported. The report suggested that Board of Control for Cricket in India and the two franchises have said the formal regulatory approval has come through and an official confirmation is expected at any time.
The sign-off is believed to have come around midday, and both franchises were formally informed of the BCCI's approval. That clears the way for the swap to be announced.
Salary Terms Unchanged
The money stays the same. Pandya will continue on a league fee of Rs 16.35 crore, unchanged from his Mumbai Indians deal.
Arshdeep will also keep his existing salary after moving to Mumbai Indians. Punjab Kings had secured him for Rs 18 crore at the 2025 mega auction after using their Right to Match card.
Deal Delay Details
The trade had been under discussion for about a week. It took longer to close because the players involved needed more time to sign off on the paperwork.
That changed after further talks with their respective franchises. The players eventually agreed and both teams exchanged expressions of interest with the BCCI, which has now approved the move.