Who Benefits From Hardik Pandya-Arshdeep Singh Trade? Former Indian Cricketer Decodes Viewpoint Of MI And PBKS

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Soubhagya Chatterjee
Published at:

Abhinav Mukund says Mumbai Indians will benefit more from the proposed Hardik Pandya-Arshdeep Singh trade with Punjab Kings, as the IPL deal nears completion

image Prefer on Google
IPL 2027 Hardik Pandya Arshdeep Singh Trade Abhinav Mukund Reaction
Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings are working on a deal between Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh. AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia
Summary of this article

  • Abhinav Mukund said Mumbai Indians would come out ahead in the proposed Hardik Pandya-Arshdeep Singh swap

  • Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings are working on a deal that was close to completion

  • Mukund questioned how Hardik Pandya would fit into Punjab Kings’ set-up under Shreyas Iyer

Former India batter Abhinav Mukund said Mumbai Indians will benefit more from the proposed Hardik Pandya-Arshdeep Singh swap. Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings are working on a deal that was close to completion.

Only official confirmation remains. It will be a major IPL trade in recent memory, with Pandya set to move to Punjab Kings and Arshdeep to Mumbai Indians if it goes through. Many fans and pundits have already started sketching out the likely XIs for both teams to see who ends up with the better deal.

Mukund’s view adds a clear line to the debate over which side benefits more. He said Mumbai Indians would come out ahead, while Punjab Kings would have to answer questions around Pandya’s role and dressing-room balance.

Mukund Questions Punjab Fit

Mukund sees a problem.

"When you look back at the mega auction, they (Punjab Kings) chose to spend a bulk of their money on three big players like Arshdeep, Shreyas (Iyer) and (Yuzvendra) Chahal. If you don't have faith in that core and want a better core to be retained, that's where the all-rounder question comes in," Mukund told JioStar.

Related Content
Composite image of Shreyas Iyer and Hardik Pandya - AP
Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings have reached an agreement for a trade involving Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh. - | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya reacts in the field during their Indian Premier League match against Chennai Super Kings in Chennai. - File/AP
Multiple IPL franchises have made fresh inquiries to Mumbai Indians over Hardik Pandya. - | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

He then questioned where Pandya would fit in Punjab’s set-up under Shreyas Iyer. "It's a great deal for Mumbai, but it's also a questionable deal for Punjab Kings because if Hardik comes to Punjab, does he play as just an all-rounder?" he said.

Mukund also raised the issue of team dynamics. "He would play under Shreyas Iyer. So, there is that team dynamics question as well. Once again, is he okay with it? Has Shreyas had conversations about it? These are all things done behind closed doors," he added.

Shedge And MI Upside

Shedge could feel the impact.

Mukund said the trade could cloud the future of Suryansh Shedge, the all-rounder Punjab Kings had heavily invested in. "I'm very curious to see how Suryansh would react. This is a guy who's now playing for India A as an all-rounder, playing for India as an all-rounder, and is looked at as the next in line after maybe Nitish Reddy, Shivam Dube and then him

"So, clearly, he must be thinking about whether he would get as many opportunities if that trade does happen," he said.

For Mumbai Indians, Mukund’s case is simpler. If Arshdeep joins Jasprit Bumrah, MI could field a strong new-ball attack and move on from the Hardik experiment.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

Tags

  • WhatsApp
  • Google News
  • Subscribe to our magazines

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories