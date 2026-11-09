Who Benefits From Hardik Pandya-Arshdeep Singh Trade? Former Indian Cricketer Decodes Viewpoint Of MI And PBKS

Mukund said the trade could cloud the future of Suryansh Shedge, the all-rounder Punjab Kings had heavily invested in. "I'm very curious to see how Suryansh would react. This is a guy who's now playing for India A as an all-rounder, playing for India as an all-rounder, and is looked at as the next in line after maybe Nitish Reddy, Shivam Dube and then him