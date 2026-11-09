India Vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI Weather Forecast: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In Wellington?

India lead the ODI series 2-0 after DLS wins in the first two matches
The third ODI against New Zealand is scheduled at Seddon Park, Hamilton, on Tuesday
India won the first ODI by five wickets and the second by four wickets
India will look to seal the ODI series against New Zealand when the two sides meet in Hamilton on Tuesday. India lead the series 2-0 after winning the first ODI by five wickets and the second by four wickets.
Both wins came by the DLS method. The third ODI is scheduled at Seddon Park in Hamilton, but a severe rain threat hangs over the match.
Weather has already shaped this series. Rain affected both earlier games.
Rain-Hit Series So Far
Rain has defined the series.
The first ODI in Auckland was cut to a 32-overs-a-side match. India still clinched that game by five wickets.
The second ODI also lost time to bad weather. Persistent rain meant only 26 overs of play was possible in the second innings, and India went on to win by four wickets through the DLS method.
India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI, Weather Report
Rain is set to dominate India’s third ODI against New Zealand at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Tuesday, disrupting the team’s build-up and raising the prospect of a washout.
According to Accuweather.com, there is a 100% probability of precipitation, around 11.5 hours of rain and a red alert for Hamilton on Tuesday. It has also forecast a 24% chance of thunderstorms, complete cloud cover and temperatures of about 18 degrees. The weather service described the conditions as: “Breezy with rain, heavy at times.”
That leaves little room for a full contest. As things stand there is zero possibility of an uninterrupted game and there is a high chance the match could be washed out without an over being bowled.
India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI, Pitch Report
|Total Matches Played
|43
|Average Score
|227
|Average 1st Innings Score
|232
|Average 2nd Innings Score
|206
|Highest Total
|363/4 (West Indies vs New Zealand, 2014)
|Lowest Total
|92 (India vs New Zealand, 2019)
|Most Runs
|Ross Taylor (886 Runs)
|Highest Individual Score
|181* (Matthew Hayden vs New Zealand, 2007)
|Most Wickets
|Matt Henry (20 Wickets)
|Best Bowling Figures
|6/33 (Trent Boult vs Australia, 2017)
Seddon Park in Hamilton is traditionally an exceptional batting venue, featuring a true, well-grassed center block bounded by relatively short side boundaries that regularly turn high-scoring fixtures into standard occurrences. Out of 40 completed ODIs at the venue, teams batting second have claimed victory 25 times (62.5%), highlighting a strong historical bias toward chasing.
While the overall historical first-innings average sits around 243-245 runs, modern high-scoring encounters frequently see scores easily push past 300. Over the last decade, seamers have done the bulk of the heavy lifting, taking approximately 77% of all wickets compared to just 18% for spinners.
Early on, pacers benefit from brief movement under overcast skies or early morning moisture, but once the ball loses its sheen, the surface settles into a flat track where short square boundaries and a quick outfield make boundary-hitting relatively seamless.