'It Was Like Looking In Mirror': Kane Williamson Reveals Virat Kohli Chat Before International Cricket Retirement

Kane Williamson said he had a cool chat with Virat Kohli the day before announcing his retirement from international cricket
The former New Zealand skipper shared the conversation on the Between Two Beers Podcast
Williamson said he spoke to several people he trusts before taking the decision
Kane Williamson has opened up about a conversation with Virat Kohli that came just before he announced his retirement from international cricket.
Williamson said the exchange took place the day before his announcement and that the two shared their experiences from years in the game.
“I spoke to a number of people I trust and I have been really really close with. And then we actually had a really really cool chat with Virat, um like the day before I announced - it was really like looking in the mirror, the experiences we had, captaincy roles, children at the same time, we had a really quite relationship,” he said.
Podcast Conversation
Williamson spoke about the call on the YouTube podcast “Between Two Beers Podcast”. He used the appearance to highlight his exchange with Kohli before stepping away from international cricket.
He said he had spoken to several people he trusts and has been very close to before taking the decision. Kohli was one of them, and Williamson described that chat as a chance to reflect on a long shared journey in the sport.
The New Zealand batter also made clear what stood out for him. He and Kohli spoke about their experiences over many years in the game, with Williamson drawing on Kohli’s own experience of making major career decisions.
Life After Retirement
Williamson has now moved into a different routine. He is spending time with his family, playing golf and pursuing franchise cricket.
He is also focusing on business interests, including Cover Athletes. That marks a wider shift in his career after retiring from international cricket.
Rumours have linked Williamson to non-playing roles such as mentoring or coaching, while reports have mentioned interest from Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).