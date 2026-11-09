'It Was Like Looking In Mirror': Kane Williamson Reveals Virat Kohli Chat Before International Cricket Retirement

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay
Published at:

In a conversation on the Between Two Beers Podcast, the former New Zealand skipper, Kane Williamson, said they shared experiences from years in the game. Williamson is now spending time with family, playing golf and pursuing franchise cricket

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Virat Kohli social media post
Virat Kohli congratulated Kane Williamson on his illustrious career as the latter retires from international cricket with immediate effect. Photo: File
Summary of this article

  • Kane Williamson said he had a cool chat with Virat Kohli the day before announcing his retirement from international cricket

  • The former New Zealand skipper shared the conversation on the Between Two Beers Podcast

  • Williamson said he spoke to several people he trusts before taking the decision

Kane Williamson has opened up about a conversation with Virat Kohli that came just before he announced his retirement from international cricket.

Williamson said the exchange took place the day before his announcement and that the two shared their experiences from years in the game.

“I spoke to a number of people I trust and I have been really really close with. And then we actually had a really really cool chat with Virat, um like the day before I announced - it was really like looking in the mirror, the experiences we had, captaincy roles, children at the same time, we had a really quite relationship,” he said.

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Podcast Conversation

Williamson spoke about the call on the YouTube podcast “Between Two Beers Podcast”. He used the appearance to highlight his exchange with Kohli before stepping away from international cricket.

He said he had spoken to several people he trusts and has been very close to before taking the decision. Kohli was one of them, and Williamson described that chat as a chance to reflect on a long shared journey in the sport.

The New Zealand batter also made clear what stood out for him. He and Kohli spoke about their experiences over many years in the game, with Williamson drawing on Kohli’s own experience of making major career decisions.

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Life After Retirement

Williamson has now moved into a different routine. He is spending time with his family, playing golf and pursuing franchise cricket.

He is also focusing on business interests, including Cover Athletes. That marks a wider shift in his career after retiring from international cricket.

Rumours have linked Williamson to non-playing roles such as mentoring or coaching, while reports have mentioned interest from Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

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