Kane Williamson Announces Retirement From T20I: See Stats, Records For New Zealand

Kane Williamson retires from T20Is after 93 matches
Led New Zealand in 75 T20Is, reaching the 2021 final
Remains available for Test series and future ODIs
Kane Williamson has formally announced his retirement from T20Is for New Zealand, bringing an end to a remarkable 93-match career in the shortest cricket format that began in 2011. The former captain led the Black Caps in 75 T20Is, guiding them to the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup final and semi-finals in 2016 and 2022.
Williamson's decision forms part of a broader strategy to preserve his longevity in Test cricket, alongside creating space for new T20 leadership. New Zealand will participate in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, scheduled for February, and the Black Caps will need to select a replacement for their squad.
"It's something that I’ve loved being a part of for a long period of time, and I'm so grateful for the memories and experiences," Williamson said in an official press release from New Zealand Cricket (NZC). "It's the right time for myself and the team. It gives the team clarity for the series ahead and their next major focus, which is the T20 World Cup."
"There's so much T20 talent there, and the next period provides a crucial opportunity to develop and prepare these players for the World Cup," Williamson added. He endorsed the captaincy skills of Mitchell Santner, saying, "Mitch is a brilliant captain and leader – he's really come into his own with this team."
"It's now their time to push the Black Caps forward in this format and I'll be supporting from afar," he added.
Although Williamson has quit the T20I format, he remains available for the upcoming Test series and is also a potential option for future ODIs.
Kane Williamson T20I Stats For New Zealand
Matches played: 93 T20Is for Kane Williamson from 2011 to 2025.
Runs scored: 2,575 at an average of 33.44.
Highest score: 95 against India in January 2020.
Half-centuries: 18 (no centuries in T20Is).
Matches captained: 75 for New Zealand, including T20 World Cup final in 2021 and semi-final appearances in 2016 and 2022.
Kane Williamson T20I Records For New Zealand
Second-highest run-scorer for New Zealand in men’s T20Is (2,575 runs).
Highest average among New Zealand batters with 20+ innings: 33.44.
Led New Zealand to their first T20 World Cup final in 2021 and semi-finals in 2016 and 2022.
Achieved the top-four average in New Zealand T20I history (33.44).