New Zealand Vs West Indies, 1st Test Day 1: Kane Williamson's Half-Century Lead Kiwis To 231-9 At Stumps

Kane Williamson's half-century and a collective contributions from the lower-middle order batters helped New Zealand end day 1 of 1st Test at 231/9 against West Indies in Christchurch

A
Associated Press
Updated on:
New Zealand's Kane Williamson bats against the West Indies during their cricket test match in Christchurch, New Zealand, Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025 (John Davidson/Photosport via AP)
  • Kane Williamson top-scored with a steady 52 as New Zealand reached 231/9

  • The West Indies pacers dominated, triggering a major middle-order collapse

  • Rain interruptions and swing-friendly conditions kept the visitors slightly ahead

After 12 months away from test cricket as a privateer in professional leagues around the world, Williamson ground out his 38th half century for New Zealand on Tuesday on the first day of the first test against West Indies.

It wasn’t classic Williamson: he was rusty and it showed. He played and missed more than usual, many of his early runs came from thick edges and on 33 his stumps were shattered by a no ball.

But his dogged nature was evident as he reached 52 from 102 balls after coming to the crease when Devon Conway was out to the third ball of the day. Williamson put on 93 for the second wicket with Tom Latham and helped New Zealand overcome a makeshift but demanding West Indies attack to reach 231-9 by stumps.

Latham, also out of sorts, made 24, scoring from only 11 of the 85 balls he faced. Of his half century partnership with Williamson from 105, he contributed 10.

West Indies captain Roston Chase needed no prompting to bowl after winning the toss. There was heavy greenish grass on the pitch at Hagley Oval and a brooding overcast promised the ball would swing.

Chase showed faith in a pace attack led by Kemar Roach, playing his first since January aged 37; Ojay Shields on debut at 29 and Johann Layne, playing his second test at 22.

“With age coming on and I hadn’t represented the West Indies as yet I didn’t think it was necessary to challenge the youngsters for a place in the Jamaica Scorpions franchise team. So I literally was thinking of giving up,” Shields said.

“That first over, my heart was pumping real hard. I took control of my emotions and did what I had to do.”

Only 10.3 overs were bowled in a rain-affected first session at the end of which New Zealand was 17-1. New Zealand added 121 runs in an extended second session in which 32.3 overs were bowled and at the cost of Williamson, Latham, Ravindra and Will Young.

Williamson was bowled by Shields in the 19th over but the 29-year-old was denied a prime wicket on debut when he over-stepped. He fell finally to a superb ball from Greaves which pitched short of a length and New Zealand was 94-2.

Latham was out one run later, driving at a ball outside off which moved away slightly and carried from a thick edge to wicketkeeper Tevin Imlach.

After tea, Tom Blundell stepped up the pace with 29 from 39 balls. In the first two sessions New Zealand had been so cautious that Chase was able to keep his field up, with only one man out. The result was that more threes were run than is typical in a New Zealand innings.

Blundell was bowled by Shields to finally give the stocky right-armer his first test wicket. Michael Bracewell and Nathan Smith (23) put on 52 for the seventh wicket, guiding New Zealand past 200, and Bracewell went on to 47 from 73 balls.

New Zealand is the only test-playing nation yet to start its campaign in the new World Test Championship cycle. New Zealand’s only other test series in 2025 was against Zimbabwe in August, a 2-0 series win.

Published At:
