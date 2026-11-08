The dry-fruit market has faced an additional squeeze. Ravindra Mehta, a member of the central governing council of the Nuts and Dry Fruits Council of India, told The Economic Times that the California pistachio crop was expected to be around 40 per cent of the previous year's output. The resulting supply constraints, alongside disruptions in imports, have pushed up prices. The overall basket of nuts and dry fruits has become 25-40 per cent more expensive year-on-year, according to industry estimates cited by the publication.