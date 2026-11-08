PM Modi To Celebrate Diwali With Security Forces In Bastar, Calls Visit A Tribute To Their Sacrifice

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will mark Diwali with security personnel in Bastar, Chhattisgarh, on Sunday
Modi said the visit is meant to salute the sacrifices and devotion of the security forces to the nation
Bastar was once a major centre of Left-Wing Extremism and has seen sustained operations against Naxal groups
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will celebrate Diwali with security personnel in Bastar, Chhattisgarh, on Sunday, saying the visit is meant to honour their sacrifices for the country. Bastar was once a major centre of Left-Wing Extremism and has since seen sustained security operations against Naxal group.
"I am going to salute our brave security forces for their sacrifices and devotion to the nation," the prime minister said.
Modi framed the visit as a tribute to personnel posted in the area and said it was meant to salute their dedication and service.
The visit comes as security forces continue operations against Left-Wing Extremism in Chhattisgarh. Bastar has long been one of the worst-hit areas in the conflict with Naxal groups, and security operations, infrastructure expansion and development initiatives remain part of the Centre's effort to curb the insurgency.
Annual Diwali Tradition
In a video message, Modi said he would keep up his yearly practice of celebrating Diwali with soldiers while also wishing citizens peace, prosperity and happiness.
“My heartiest greetings to all of you for Deepavali. I wish for peace, prosperity and happiness for all of you in the coming days,” he said.
He added that although he celebrates the festival with the same enthusiasm as other citizens, he makes it a point to spend the occasion with security personnel. “Every year, I celebrate Deepavali with the brave soldiers of the country. This time also I will continue the tradition,” he said.
On Sunday, Modi also posted Diwali greetings on X. Addressing people across the country, he wrote: “Heartfelt Diwali greetings to all my family members across the country. Happy Diwali.”