Yemen Airstrikes: 33 Killed, 39 Injured Near Sanaa; Houthis Blame Saudi Arabia

At least 33 people were killed and 39 others injured in airstrikes attributed to Saudi Arabia on a village near Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, according to the Houthi-run health ministry. The strikes hit Bani Hushaysh, east of Sanaa, on Saturday, November 7, in one of the deadliest reported attacks since fighting between the Iran-aligned Houthi group and Saudi-backed forces resumed in July. Most of those reported killed were women and children. Saudi Arabia’s Center for International Communication said it was investigating the report, while Reuters said it could not independently verify the account.