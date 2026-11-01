Eyes In Orbit, Missiles On Target: Russian Satellite Trail Behind Houthi Attacks

Iranian support subsequently became an important part of the group's weapons development. The UN Panel of Experts on Yemen's October 2024 report identified ballistic and cruise missiles, anti-ship weapons, drones, surface-to-air missiles and other advanced systems in the Houthi arsenal. It assessed that the group lacked the independent capacity to develop and manufacture many of these complex systems without external support, and documented similarities with weapons manufactured or operated by Iran and other groups aligned with Tehran.