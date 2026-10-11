Riyadh Airport Attack: 12 Killed, Over 300 Injured As Houthis Claim Strike

Houthi attack on Riyadh airport kills 12 and injures over 300.
Trump weighs US response as Marco Rubio condemns the attack.
Houthis cite Saudi strikes and a years-long blockade as retaliation.
At least 12 people were killed, and more than 300 were injured in an attack carried out by Yemen’s Houthis on the international airport in Saudi Arabia's capital, Riyadh, local authorities have informed.
The Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) said that at least four Saudi citizens and two Bangladeshis were killed in the attack on Saturday. One person each was from the United States, Jordan, Palestine, Syria, Sudan and Egypt among the dead, according to Al Jazeera.
At the latest count, at least 309 people were wounded, it said.
Maj Gen Turki al-Maliki, spokesperson of the Saudi-led coalition, said the attack on one of the passenger terminals caused deaths and injuries among civilian passengers and airport staff. He described the attack as a "full-fledged war crime", BBC reported.
Shortly after the attack on Saturday, President Donald Trump said the US was considering joining Saudi strikes against the rebels. "We may. We're going to look at it," he said. He further added, "We just found out about the recent attack. So we'll make a decision. We move very quickly."
Later, Trump said he planned to talk with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, adding that "what happened in Saudi Arabia is not acceptable." When asked if the US might get involved, he replied, "We'll find out."
Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed on social media that an American citizen was killed in the attack, and he condemned the attack. "These reprehensible attacks demonstrate a blatant disregard for innocent civilian life. They must stop now," Rubio wrote
Fight Continues In Yemen
The Houthis claim that they are targeting Saudi Arabia because it supports government forces in Yemen's civil war. Houthis also claimed that strikes were retaliation against a years-long Saudi blockade on them.
The conflict between the two worsened when the Houthis took control of strategically important stretches of the Red Sea coast, such as the port of Mokha on the Bab al-Mandeb Strait, after a fight with the Saudi-backed government in Yemen.
In 2022, both sides agreed to a temporary ceasefire. This came after years of heavy fighting and airstrikes that killed hundreds of thousands of people and caused one of the world's worst humanitarian crises.
But the ceasefire was broken when Saudi Arabia bombed the Sanaa airport just before a plane carrying an Iranian delegation was about to land.