A school day in eastern Afghanistan turned into a scene of devastation on Saturday after an explosion near a middle school in Kunar province killed at least six students and injured 97 others, according to preliminary figures cited by Al Jazeera.
The blast occurred in a house beside the school in the Andar Ser area, where explosives were reportedly being stored by people involved in mining operations. The casualty figures may change as more information emerges.
The explosion was reported at around 10 am local time. Mawla Dad, head of Kunar Provincial Hospital, told Al Jazeera that six students had been killed and 97 injured, while cautioning that the numbers were preliminary. The incident has prompted an investigation, with teams from the provincial authorities reaching the site. The cause of the explosion has not yet been officially established.
What Happened In Afghanistan’s Kunar Province?
The explosion took place in a house next to a middle school in Andar Ser, in eastern Afghanistan’s Kunar province. Mawlawi Sami-ul-Haq, the province’s director of Information and Culture, told Al Jazeera that the house belonged to people involved in mining operations who had stored dynamite there. He did not provide further details about how the explosives were kept or what triggered the blast.
The early accounts from officials offered different levels of detail. Kunar police spokesperson Farid Dehqan told the Associated Press that an explosion at a middle school in the Andar Ser area had killed or wounded several students, but that the exact number of casualties and the cause were not immediately known.
The hospital figures subsequently cited by Al Jazeera provided a preliminary account of the scale of the casualties. Investigative teams were at the scene, but authorities had not announced a final assessment.
Afghanistan School Blast And The Wider Safety Concerns
Kunar, which shares a border with Pakistan, has experienced years of conflict and insecurity. The latest explosion has again drawn attention to the dangers children face in and around educational spaces, although investigators have not described this incident as a deliberate attack on the school. The reported presence of stored dynamite in a neighbouring house makes establishing how the explosives were kept and what caused the blast central to the investigation.
The incident comes months after a hand grenade attack at a school complex in Kabul in August, which wounded more than 40 children aged between nine and 14, according to the Associated Press and Al Jazeera. The two incidents have different reported circumstances, and there is no evidence linking them. In Kunar, investigators are still working to establish the cause of the explosion and confirm the final casualty figures.