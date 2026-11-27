Pablo Hernández de Cos recommended as next ECB president.
He will succeed Christine Lagarde in February.
He would become the first Spaniard to lead ECB.
Antonio Costa, the president of the European Council, has said that Pablo Hernández de Cos has been recommended as the new European Central Bank (ECB) president on Thursday.
Hernández is set to become the next president of the European Central Bank (ECB), taking over from Christine Lagarde in February. His appointment will make him the first Spaniard to lead the Frankfurt-based institution.
The 55-year-old currently heads the Bank for International Settlements (BIS), which brings together the world's major central banks. He is expected to take charge several months before Lagarde's term officially ends in October next year.
Costa also announced two other recommendations for the ECB leadership, naming Laurence Boone and Markus Brunnermeier for positions on its executive board. The appointments are expected to receive formal approval at the European Union summit in December.
The process moved forward on Thursday after the candidates received the initial approval. European leaders are expected to back the nominations later in the day, before they go to the ECB's governing council and the European Parliament for formal approval.
Hernández de Cos has built his career through several difficult periods for Spain's economy. As chief economist and later governor of the Bank of Spain, he dealt with the fallout from the country's banking crisis in the 2010s.
His time at the central bank also included years of very low inflation, the COVID-19 pandemic and the sharp rise in prices in 2022 following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
He has also headed the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision, which sets international standards for banks. Diplomats have described him as a “steady hand”, citing his practical approach and ability to build agreement.
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez welcomed the decision on social media, saying it reflected “a Spain that leads in Europe”. The statement came as Sanchez faced poor opinion poll numbers ahead of Sunday's general election.
He also highlighted the growing presence of Spaniards in senior European positions, pointing to Nadia Calvino, who heads the European Investment Bank, and Teresa Ribera, the European Commission's second-most senior official.