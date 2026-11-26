The 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks trial against Zabiuddin Ansari alias Abu Jundal is continuing in Mumbai
Proclamation orders issued in July against six absconding accused remain unserved
The accused include Hafiz Saeed, Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi, Sajid Mir, Abu Alqama, Asim alias Abu Qahafa and Major Abdur Rehman Pasha
Eighteen years after the November 26, 2008, Mumbai terror attacks killed 166 people and left the city scarred, the pursuit of justice for several alleged perpetrators remains unfinished. While the trial against Zabiuddin Ansari alias Abu Jundal is underway, proclamation orders against six other accused, including Lashkar-e-Taiba chief Hafiz Saeed and commander Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi, are yet to be served, months after a special court issued them in July this year.
The court is now hearing Jundal's case. In August and September, the prosecution told the court it had sought the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)'s help to serve the orders on the six absconding accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks case.
Prosecution Response
Special Public Prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam said there has been no development in the execution of the proclamation orders against the wanted accused. He said the prosecution will ensure that they are punished on Indian soil.
"The prosecution will ensure that all those persons who facilitated the dastardly attacks would be punished on Indian soil," Nikam told PTI.
Nikam said non-bailable warrants and Interpol Red Corner notices had been issued through diplomatic channels against the absconding accused, whom he described as the main perpetrators and conspirators behind the attacks. "But I am sure that the Pakistan government will not respond as that country continues to be a haven for terrorists," Nikam said.
In August and September, the prosecution also told the court that it had asked the MHA to take the necessary steps, through Interpol, to serve the proclamation orders on the accused, who are believed to be in Pakistan. Nikam then told the court that, while procedural compliance was under way, the trial against the absconding accused would begin because Section 356 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023 permits criminal trials in absentia for absconding proclaimed offenders even when arrest does not appear imminent.
Absconding Accused Named
The absconding accused include Hafiz Saeed and Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi, both identified in the case as Lashkar operatives. The other four are Sajid Mir, Abu Alqama, Asim alias Abu Qahafa and Major Abdur Rehman Pasha.
Their alleged roles in the attack were brought out by Ajmal Kasab and accused-turned-approver David Headley, PTI reported.
Jundal Trial Background
The proceedings against Jundal had stayed on hold since 2018 after a petition by government authorities over the handing over of certain documents to the accused. The trial restarted in November last year after clearance from the Bombay High Court.
Investigators said Jundal planned the attacks and trained the 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists who struck Mumbai on November 26, 2008, teaching them Hindi and key details of Mumbai's topography so they could blend in. Investigators also alleged Jundal played a key role as a handler of the terrorists.
Attack And Aftermath
The attacks claimed 166 lives, including six Americans and other foreigners. Ten heavily armed Pakistani terrorists entered the financial capital via the Arabian Sea on the night of November 26, 2008, and carried out a siege that lasted more than 60 hours at iconic and vital locations across the city.
Ajmal Kasab was the sole terrorist captured alive. A special court convicted him and sentenced him to death in 2010, and he was hanged at Pune's Yerwada Jail in November 2012.
Eighteen years on, the question of whether those accused of orchestrating the attacks will ever face trial on Indian soil remains unanswered.