In August and September, the prosecution also told the court that it had asked the MHA to take the necessary steps, through Interpol, to serve the proclamation orders on the accused, who are believed to be in Pakistan. Nikam then told the court that, while procedural compliance was under way, the trial against the absconding accused would begin because Section 356 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023 permits criminal trials in absentia for absconding proclaimed offenders even when arrest does not appear imminent.