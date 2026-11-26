Delhi’s citywide AQI stood at 220 at 7 am on Thursday, slightly below Wednesday’s 228
Three locations in the capital slipped into the very poor category, with Anand Vihar at 327, DTU at 308 and North Campus at 302
Sirsa in Haryana recorded the highest AQI in the country at 368, while several NCR cities also remained in the poor range
Delhi remained in the poor band on Thursday morning. The citywide AQI stood at 220, according to CPCB data, a touch lower than Wednesday’s 228.
Conditions stayed elevated across Delhi. Three locations slipped into the very poor band, while Sirsa in Haryana logged the country’s highest city-level AQI at 368, placing it in the very poor category, the CPCB data showed.
The wider NCR picture was also uneven. Several cities remained in the poor range on the CPCB scale, while Stage II of GRAP stayed in force across Delhi-NCR to prevent any further deterioration in air quality.
Delhi Monitoring Readings
Most stations stayed above 200.
Of the 59 monitoring stations in the capital, 56 had valid readings. Thirty-seven stations recorded AQI above 200, while three crossed 300 and entered the very poor category. PM2.5 was the main pollutant in Delhi’s average reading.
Anand Vihar had the city’s highest AQI at 327. Delhi Technological University (DTU) was next at 308 and North Campus, Delhi University, at 302. Pusa recorded 298, while ITO reported 296 and Burari Crossing 289.
A few sites fared better. Sri Aurobindo Marg posted the lowest AQI at 139, with Jharoda Kalan at 146 and Pusa (DPCC) at 147. IMD Lodhi Road stood at 148 and Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium at 153, all in the moderate band.
NCR Cities Report
The regional spread varied widely.
Meerut in Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest AQI in the NCR at 276. Ghaziabad and Greater Noida followed at 264 each. Panchgaon in Haryana reported 261, while Bhiwadi in Rajasthan recorded 246.
Dharuhera in Haryana reported 238. Manesar in Haryana and Gurugram both recorded 233. Noida stood at 228, just above Delhi’s 226.
Bahadurgarh reported 217 and Rohtak 211. Baghpat recorded 193, Bharatpur 192 and Sonipat 184. Faridabad reported 172, while Hapur stood at 162.
A few cities were markedly lower. Palwal recorded the lowest AQI in the region at 87, followed by Alwar at 112 and Panipat at 142.
National Extremes And Rules
Sirsa topped the national chart.
Sirsa in Haryana topped the list. In the CPCB’s 7 am data, it was the highest among 286 cities with valid readings, at 368 and in the very poor category. Anpara in Uttar Pradesh came next at 307, followed by Darbhanga in Bihar at 290.
Ballabgarh in Haryana recorded 289 and Gajraula in Uttar Pradesh 287. Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan and Meerut in Uttar Pradesh both reported 276. Kaithal in Haryana recorded 273.
At the other end, Chikkaballapur in Karnataka recorded the lowest AQI at 19. Cuddalore in Tamil Nadu recorded 25 and Ramanagara in Karnataka 26. Gangtok in Sikkim reported 27, while Eloor in Kerala and Madikeri in Karnataka recorded 30 each.
Under the CPCB’s National Air Quality Index classification, readings between 0 and 50 are good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor and 401 and 500 severe.
GRAP Stage II
Restrictions remain in place.
Stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan is still active across Delhi-NCR, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) said. The steps cover more mechanised road sweeping, dust control and water sprinkling.
The response also includes stricter enforcement of dust-control norms at construction sites. The CAQM further informed that the steps are meant to encourage the use of public transport.
The CAQM dashboard lists Stage II as active, with the order effective from November 2. The measures are intended to prevent further deterioration in air quality across the region.
Secondary organic aerosols contributed 20.1 per cent, while secondary inorganic pollutants accounted for 15.8 per cent. Within the latter category, nitrates contributed 6.9 per cent, ammonia 5 per cent and sulphates 3.9 per cent.
Waste burning, including municipal, plastic, rubber-containing and e-waste burning, contributed 7.2 per cent, followed by firecrackers at 4.7 per cent, mixed combustion at 3.8 per cent, industrial emissions at 2.9 per cent and mineral dust and ash at 1.9 per cent.
The India Meteorological Department's Air Quality Early Warning System has forecast that Delhi's air quality is likely to remain in the 'poor' category from November 25 to 27 before deteriorating to the 'very poor' category on November 28 according to PTI.