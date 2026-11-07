Blast At Ghaziabad Police Outpost Damages Wall, Triggers Multi-Agency Probe

“A blast took place on the rear wall of the Vasundhara outpost, and a sub-inspector and a delivery person were present there. The delivery person sustained minor injuries. We have collected evidence from the affected outpost. So far, nothing has come to light about the reason behind the blast, and we are investigating. We are probing all angles and conducting a detailed investigation. All agencies of the UP Police have conducted checks, and the investigation is underway,” he said.