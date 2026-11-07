Blast At Ghaziabad Police Outpost Damages Wall, Triggers Multi-Agency Probe

A blast at Ghaziabad's Vasundhara police outpost damaged its rear wall and injured a food delivery worker.
ATS, bomb disposal and forensic teams visited the site and collected evidence as police investigated the cause.
A social media account claimed responsibility for the explosion, but police have not confirmed the claim or established a motive.
A blast at the Vasundhara police outpost in Ghaziabad on Friday night damaged its rear wall and injured a food delivery worker, prompting a multi-agency investigation. The explosion was reported at around 9 pm, following which a social media account claimed responsibility for the incident.
Police said the delivery worker sustained minor injuries after glass fragments struck his head. He was taken to a hospital for treatment. The blast also cracked walls and shattered windowpanes at the outpost.
What Happened?
According to police, a sub-inspector and a food delivery worker were present inside the outpost when the explosion occurred.
“Pieces of glass hit the head of the food delivery person, aged about 20 years, following the explosion. The police rushed him to a hospital for treatment. The cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained, but it appeared to have originated from the AC unit. However, teams are conducting checks to establish the exact cause. There was no fire resulting from the incident,” Rijul, DCP of the Trans-Hindon zone, told Hindustan Times on Saturday morning.
Multi-Agency Probe Underway
On Saturday, teams from the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), bomb disposal unit, forensic department and field unit visited the outpost and collected evidence.
In an official statement released by the Ghaziabad Police, Commissioner of Police J Ravinder Goud said the explosion had occurred near the rear wall of the Vasundhara outpost and that the delivery worker had sustained minor injuries.
“A blast took place on the rear wall of the Vasundhara outpost, and a sub-inspector and a delivery person were present there. The delivery person sustained minor injuries. We have collected evidence from the affected outpost. So far, nothing has come to light about the reason behind the blast, and we are investigating. We are probing all angles and conducting a detailed investigation. All agencies of the UP Police have conducted checks, and the investigation is underway,” he said.
Social Media Account Claims Responsibility
An account on social media using the handle GHAZI 2 (@cuhmfu40pn60793) claimed responsibility for the explosion at the police outpost and posted threats online.
However, the claim has not been independently verified. Senior police officers did not comment on the social media post or any possible motive behind the incident.
Police said the investigation was continuing and that the exact cause of the explosion was yet to be established.