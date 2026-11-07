Bursting firecrackers triggers two distinct issues: a rapid increase in air pollutant concentrations, particularly PM 2.5 and PM 10, and changes in their chemical composition potentially making the particles extremely toxic to human health. Traditional firecrackers release heavy metals, toxic gases and particulate matter, sharply deteriorating air quality while generating intense noise. Their formulations typically contain gunpowder—a mixture of potassium nitrate, sulphur and charcoal—along with metals such as magnesium, aluminium and zinc. Different colours are produced using compounds such as barium (green), copper (blue) and sodium (yellow). The explosive noise results from the rapid expansion of gases generated by chemical reactions within a confined casing, producing a sudden pressure surge and shockwave. Indian green firecrackers are designed to reduce emissions compared with conventional fireworks and avoid certain highly toxic substances, including barium nitrate, arsenic, mercury and cadmium. However, lower total particulate emissions do not necessarily mean proportionately lower health risks. An often-overlooked concern is their potential to generate substantial ultrafine particles. Ultimately, as long as green firecrackers rely on chemical combustion, they continue to release smoke, fine soot and chemical pollutants into the atmosphere. Reduced emissions should not be mistaken for pollution-free combustion.