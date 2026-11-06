Green By Certification, Smoky By Nature: What India’s Firecracker Label Means

O Outlook News Desk Curated by: Aryan Dwivedi Published at: 6 November 2026 5:45 pm

A Green cracker qualifies by meeting one of two emission benchmarks: it must release at least 30% less particulate matter than a conventional cracker of the same category, or cut particulate matter by at least 20% and gaseous pollutants by at least 10%.

O Outlook News Desk Curated by: Aryan Dwivedi Published at: 6 November 2026 5:45 pm

Green By Certification, Smoky By Nature: What India’s Firecracker Label Means Photo: PTI