SIR Draft Rolls: ECI Opens Fresh Window For Excluded Electors In Seven States

The Election Commission has reopened submissions for electors excluded from SIR draft rolls in seven states and Delhi.
Voters marked Absent, Shifted, Dead or Duplicate can resubmit Enumeration Forms to seek inclusion in final electoral rolls.
Fresh booth-wise ASDD lists will be displayed, while BLOs will contact electors and facilitate form submissions and verification.
The Election Commission of India has given excluded electors in six states and Delhi one more chance to get back on the rolls during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision.
In a November 6 letter, the Commission directed the chief electoral officers of Maharashtra, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Telangana, Nagaland and the Union Territory of Delhi to allow fresh submissions from voters whose names were left out of the draft electoral rolls after they were marked ASDD- Absent, Shifted, Dead or Duplicate.
These electors had earlier been issued Enumeration Forms, India Today reported. The Commission stated they may now submit those forms again to seek inclusion in the final electoral rolls.
The forms must be submitted to the concerned Electoral Registration Officer or Assistant Electoral Registration Officer linked to the elector’s current ordinary residence. The move opens a fresh window for voters who were excluded at the draft stage despite having been brought into the revision process earlier.
Fresh Roll Display
The Commission has ordered a fresh public display. Booth-wise lists of electors marked under the ASDD categories will again be put up on notice boards at polling stations, Panchayat Bhawans and urban local body offices.
These lists will also be uploaded as readable PDFs on the websites of the respective chief electoral officers. They will mention the probable reasons why each elector’s name was not included in the draft rolls.
District election officers and electoral registration officers must generate partially filled Enumeration Forms afresh through their ECINET dashboards. Booth Level Officers will contact electors and deliver the forms physically or through WhatsApp, email or SMS where contact details are available.
Electors may also download and fill the forms through the ECI website or the ECINET app by using the same EPIC number that existed before their names were deleted.
Residence-Based Procedures
The rules differ by residence status. Electors who still live at the same address must submit filled and signed Enumeration Forms along with a statement explaining why they could not submit the form earlier.
They may file these papers physically on their own or through a family member. They may also submit them online on ECINET with e-sign. For electors who shifted residence within the same state, the Commission has waived the need to file Form 8.
Instead, shifted electors must submit an Enumeration Form with a statement giving their new address and Assembly Constituency, along with address proof, to the concerned ERO or AERO.
Homeless electors who do not have address documents may use a field verification report from the BLO as proof of residence. BLOs must work with Booth Level Agents and carry out house-to-house visits, besides checking with neighbours, family members and Resident Welfare Associations, to trace electors.
The Commission has asked CEOs to give the steps wide publicity and put monitoring in place so eligible electors are not denied inclusion in the final rolls. It also directed that safeguards be maintained to prevent duplicate enrolments.