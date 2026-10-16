Delhi SIR 2026: 47.56 Lakh Voters To Be Reverified

Delhi has begun reverifying 47.56 lakh voters excluded from the draft electoral rolls after the SIR enumeration phase.
Around 25 lakh of the 33.12 lakh cases involving notices over discrepancies or mapping issues have been resolved.
Voters missing from the draft rolls can submit Form 6 to seek inclusion in the final electoral rolls scheduled for December 4.
Delhi’s election authorities have begun rechecking the names of 47.56 lakh voters excluded from the draft electoral rolls, following complaints that eligible voters, including those still living at their registered addresses, were missing from the list published on August 31. Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Ashok Kumar said the exercise is aimed at ensuring that no eligible voter is left out of the final electoral rolls, scheduled to be published on December 4.
The reverification is part of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. According to PTI, booth-level officers (BLOs) have been instructed to verify the cases of voters excluded after the enumeration phase while also resolving notices issued to people whose names appeared in the draft rolls but whose details had discrepancies.
Speaking to reporters, Kumar said, "The booth-level officers have been directed to reverify the voters whose names were not in the draft rolls published after the enumeration phase. Our efforts are to ensure that no genuine voter's name is omitted in the final voters lists that will be published on December 4."
Excluded Voters Can Apply Through Form 6
BLOs are visiting households across Delhi’s 70 Assembly constituencies to process notices issued to voters over discrepancies in their details. During these visits, they are also rechecking the cases of people whose names were excluded from the draft rolls, PTI reported.
Kumar said voters whose names do not appear in the draft rolls can submit Form 6 to seek inclusion in the final electoral list. He added that BLOs have been specifically instructed not to reject cases outright when the discrepancies involve minor errors in personal details.
25 Lakh Notice Cases Resolved
Around 25 lakh of the 33.12 lakh cases involving notices for logical discrepancies or mapping issues have been resolved, Kumar said.
The notices were issued to voters whose personal details contained errors, whose records could not be mapped, or whose names could not be linked to the 2002 SIR electoral rolls. Kumar said all 33.12 lakh notice cases would be resolved by October 30, according to PTI.
These notices were separate from the exclusion of 47.56 lakh voters during the enumeration phase.
Why 47.56 Lakh Names Were Removed
Of Delhi’s electorate of 1.45 crore, 47.56 lakh voters were excluded from the draft electoral rolls after the enumeration phase of the SIR. These cases were categorised as ASDD, covering voters classified as absent, shifted, dead or duplicate.
The draft rolls published on August 31 contained 97.53 lakh voters. Of those listed, 33.12 lakh received notices over logical discrepancies in their personal details or because they were unmapped or could not be linked to the 2002 SIR rolls.