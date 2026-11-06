One Killed, Two Injured As Motorcycles Collide In Keralam's Kozhikode

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PTI
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A 21-year-old youth from Kannur lost his life and two others sustained severe injuries after two motorcycles collided head-on at Vappolithazham in Kozhikode

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One killed, two injured as motorcycles collide in Keralams Kozhikode
One killed, two injured as motorcycles collide in Keralam's Kozhikode | Photo: PTI
Summary of this article

  • A 21-year-old youth from Kannur, Sanjad Mahamood, died after his motorcycle was hit by a speeding bike at Vappolithazham in Kozhikode.

  • The crash occurred on Thursday night as Mahamood was turning onto Janata Road with his indicator on.

  • Two individuals on the speeding motorcycle were severely injured, and Chevayur Police registered a case of rash and negligent riding based on CCTV footage.

A 21-year-old man was killed after two motorcycles collided at Vappolithazham here, police said on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Sanjad Mahamood of Anchampeedika in Kannur district.

Two youngsters riding the other motorcycle involved in the accident also sustained serious injuries, police said.

According to police, the accident occurred around 9.30 pm on Thursday when Mahamood, who was riding his motorcycle, was turning into Vappolithazham Janata Road with his indicator on. At that time, a speeding motorcycle carrying two persons came from the opposite direction and rammed into his vehicle.

Mahamood was thrown onto the road and sustained serious injuries. He was rushed to the Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared him dead, police said.

Chevayur police, who examined CCTV footage of the accident, found that the other motorcycle was being ridden at a very high speed, officials said.

Both persons riding the motorcycle were admitted to hospital with serious injuries, police added.

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A case was registered for rash and negligent riding endangering human life.

The body of the deceased would be handed over to his relatives after the postmortem, police said.

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