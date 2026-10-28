Motorcycle Rider Killed After DTC Bus Runs Over Him In West Delhi

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A tragic accident in West Delhi claims the life of a motorcyclist after being struck and run over by a DTC bus

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A tragic accident in West Delhi claims the life of a motorcyclist
A tragic accident in West Delhi claims the life of a motorcyclist Photo: PTI
Summary of this article

  • A 22-year-old motorcyclist died after being run over by a speeding DTC bus in West Delhi's Punjabi Bagh area.

  • The bus driver fled the scene following the fatal collision, prompting a police search.

  • Authorities have registered a case and are reviewing CCTV footage to trace the vehicle.

A 22-year-old motorcycle rider was killed allegedly after a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus ran over him in west Delhi's Punjabi Bagh area on Wednesday morning, police said.

There was no immediate reaction from the DTC officials about the incident.

According to the police, a call regarding the accident was received at Punjabi Bagh police station around 7.20 am, following which a team reached the spot.

The deceased was identified as Sonu, a resident of Indira Colony in Punjabi Bagh. He lived with his family in a jhuggi in the area, police said.

"His father, Bharat, works as a butcher, while his mother is a homemaker. His 17-year-old younger brother, Vikas, works as a delivery boy," said a senior police officer.

The police are examining CCTV footage from the area to identify and trace the DTC bus involved in the accident. Further legal proceedings are underway, police said.

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