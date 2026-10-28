Motorcycle Rider Killed After DTC Bus Runs Over Him In West Delhi

A 22-year-old motorcyclist died after being run over by a speeding DTC bus in West Delhi's Punjabi Bagh area.
The bus driver fled the scene following the fatal collision, prompting a police search.
Authorities have registered a case and are reviewing CCTV footage to trace the vehicle.
A 22-year-old motorcycle rider was killed allegedly after a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus ran over him in west Delhi's Punjabi Bagh area on Wednesday morning, police said.
According to the police, a call regarding the accident was received at Punjabi Bagh police station around 7.20 am, following which a team reached the spot.
The deceased was identified as Sonu, a resident of Indira Colony in Punjabi Bagh. He lived with his family in a jhuggi in the area, police said.
"His father, Bharat, works as a butcher, while his mother is a homemaker. His 17-year-old younger brother, Vikas, works as a delivery boy," said a senior police officer.
The police are examining CCTV footage from the area to identify and trace the DTC bus involved in the accident. Further legal proceedings are underway, police said.