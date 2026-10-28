Very Severe Cyclone Arnab Crosses Andhra Coast, Weakens Into Severe Cyclonic Storm

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Landfall process completed near Yanam with winds up to 135 kmph; IMD issues heavy rainfall alerts as storm moves inland

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Cyclone Arnab crop loss Andhra
Motorists navigate floodwaters at Kakinada, as Cyclone Arnab crossed the Andhra Pradesh coast in the early hours of Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
Summary of this article

  • Very Severe Cyclonic Storm Arnab completed its landfall along the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts with wind speeds reaching up to 135 km/h.

  • The system moved entirely inland near Yanam and Kakinada, weakening into a severe cyclonic storm.

  • Heavy rainfall and gusty winds caused uprooted trees, power outages, and widespread crop submergence across coastal Andhra Pradesh.

Very severe cyclonic storm Arnab crossed the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts on Wednesday morning before weakening into a severe cyclonic storm.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the landfall process is complete with the weather system moving entirely over land.

Peak wind speeds reached up to 135 kmph and gusts of up to 150 kmph.

"The cyclone crossed the Andhra Pradesh & Yanam coasts to the Southwest of Yanam near latitude 16.450 N and 81.90 E, about 20 km east-northeast of Narsapur, 40 km southwest of Yanam and 60 km southwest of Kakinada," said the Met department in an official release.

In its wake, Cyclone Arnab left a trail of destruction, uprooting several trees and power poles, leading to power outages in several areas.

Police personnel and government officials are actively clearing debris on a priority basis to restore essential services and clear major traffic routes.

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