Schools Closed In Parts Of J'khand Till Oct 29 In View Of Cyclone 'Arnab'

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Jharkhand orders school closures in several districts until October 29 as precautionary measures are put in place for Cyclone Arnab

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Andhra coast flooding Cyclone Arnab
Fishermen pull a piece of wood from coastal backwaters near anchored boats at Kakinada, as Cyclone Arnab crossed the Andhra Pradesh coast in the early hours of Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
Summary of this article

  • Schools in affected Jharkhand districts are closed through October 29 due to severe rain and wind warnings from Cyclone Arnab.

  • The state weather office issued alerts across southern and central regions as the storm system brings heavy downpours and strong gusts.

  • Administrative staff remain on duty while private schools have been allowed flexibility regarding scheduled examination dates.

The Jharkhand government has ordered the closure of schools till October 29 in several districts in the wake of rainfall triggered by cyclone 'Arnab', which made landfall in the Andhra Pradesh coast in the early hours of Wednesday, officials said.

Ranchi, West Singhbhum, East Singhbhum and Simdega district administrations said schools will remain closed on Wednesday and Thursday.

The weather system hit the Andhra Pradesh coast between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam as a “very severe” cyclonic storm, with maximum sustained wind speeds of 125-135 kmph gusting to 150 kmph. The landfall process started around 1.20 am, the IMD said.

Districts like Ranchi, West Singhbhum and East Singhbhum have been experiencing intermittent rainfall since Tuesday night under the impact of the cyclone, it said.

"In all government, government-aided and private schools operating within Ranchi district, academic activities for Classes KG to 12 shall remain suspended on October 28-29," an official statement said.

Abhishek Anand, Deputy Director at Ranchi Meteorological Centre, said light rainfall has been occurring in many districts of the state since Tuesday night due to accumulation of cyclonic clouds.

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A red warning flag flutters at a deserted beach as tourists and visitors stay away ahead of the expected landfall of severe cyclonic storm 'Arnab', in Puri, Odisha, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026. - | Photo: PTI
Heavy rain is expected to impact north coastal Andhra Pradesh as Cyclone 'Arnab' - null
IMD's cyclone advisory includes storm-surge warning graphics for coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam ahead of the forecast landfall. - | IMD / Regional Specialised Meteorological Centre, New Delhi
IMD's cyclone advisory includes storm-surge warning graphics for coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam ahead of the forecast landfall. - | IMD / Regional Specialised Meteorological Centre, New Delhi

"The major impact of the cyclone will be visible over Jharkhand between Wednesday afternoon and Thursday," he said.

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