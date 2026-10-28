Jharkhand Assembly To Hold Special Session On SIR, Amended Mining Law On November 25-26

The Jharkhand Assembly will convene a two-day special session on November 25-26 to discuss SIR of electoral rolls.
The state government has opposed SIR amid allegations of irregularities.
Jharkhand has objected to the amended mining law, arguing that it curtails states’ rights to levy cess on mined land.
The Jharkhand Assembly will hold a two-day special session on November 25 and 26 to deliberate on contentious issues, including the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Act passed this year. The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday.
The session comes amid nationwide opposition protests demanding the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the scrapping of SIR over alleged irregularities. The Congress-led INDIA bloc is scheduled to hold a rally in Delhi on November 1 as part of its campaign against the electoral roll revision exercise.
Hemant Soren Calls SIR A Major Issue
Soren described SIR as a significant issue and said the Assembly would also discuss concerns surrounding the amended mining law and other matters.
“Hence, we decided to convene a short session to deliberate and take a decision in the assembly,” he said.
The Jharkhand government, led by Soren and supported by the INDIA bloc, has opposed the SIR exercise amid allegations of irregularities in the revision of electoral rolls. Opposition parties have questioned the Election Commission’s handling of the process and demanded that it be scrapped.
The proposed session will provide the state government an opportunity to deliberate on the issue in the Assembly as protests against SIR continue in different parts of the country.
State Opposes Amended Mining Law, Considers Legal Challenge
The Jharkhand government has also opposed the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Act, which it says takes away states’ rights to levy cess on mined land.
The amendment has raised concerns for the state’s revenue plans. The Jharkhand government had set a target of ₹14,000 crore in cess revenue for the financial year 2026-27 and is considering moving court to challenge the amended law.
The issue is particularly significant for Jharkhand, a mineral-rich state that relies on mining-related revenue. The special session is expected to provide a platform for the government to discuss the law’s implications and decide on its next course of action.