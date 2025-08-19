Parliament Clears Mines and Minerals Amendment Bill, 2025

Replying to the debate, Coal and Mines Minister G. Kishan Reddy said the government has ushered in “revolutionary changes” in the mining sector. He highlighted that state revenues from mine allocations have risen to ₹6.85 lakh crore, compared to ₹68,000 crore a decade ago. He also underlined India’s achievement of producing over one billion tonnes of coal for the first time and the government’s focus on securing critical minerals essential for the energy and technology sectors.