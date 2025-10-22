Australia Vs England, ICC Women's World Cup: AUS-W Skipper Tahila McGrath Opts To Bowl - Check Playing XIs

Match 23 of the Women's ODI WC features ENG-W taking on AUS-W
Both teams have qualified for the semis
Alyssa Healy is not playing and instead AUS-W will be led by Tahila McGrath
Australia captain Tahila McGrath won the toss and elected to bowl against England women in match 23 of the ongoing ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, to be played at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore. Both sides have qualified for the semis.
Australia made three changes, bringing in Georgia Voll, Sophie Molineux and Kim Garth into the side, while England are unchanged.
Tahlia McGrath is leading the seven-time champions Australia in absence of regular skipper Alyssa Healy who is down with a calf injury.
Australia Vs England, ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Playing XIs
England Women (Playing XI): Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones(w), Heather Knight, Nat Sciver-Brunt(c), Sophia Dunkley, Emma Lamb, Alice Capsey, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell
Australia Women (Playing XI): Georgia Voll, Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney(w), Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath(c), Sophie Molineux, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt
Australia vs England, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup: Captain Speak
Nat Sciver-Brunt | England captain: Wanted to bowl as well for similar reasons. Might be dew later on. Partnerships are really important (lessons from the previous game). Same team. We discussed it (experimenting with the lineup) but we want to go in with confidence in the knockout stages. What a great time to play Australia. Will make for a great game.
Tahlia McGrath | Australia captain: We're going to bowl first. Pretty happy to chase under lights, little bit extra grass left on the wicket. Important in tourmanent play to keep the momentum going. Excited for Volly who comes in. Molineux and Garth are back.