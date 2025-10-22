Australia Vs England LIVE Score, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Unbeaten Giants Clash As AUS-W Elect To Field First

Australia vs England LIVE Score, Women’s World Cup 2025: ENG 5/1 (1)
Beaumont likes to play against bouncers, and a shorter one from Schutt is dispatched away gladly towards fine leg. A fine start from England in what is a pretty dry pitch at Indore today.
Australia vs England LIVE Score, Women’s World Cup 2025: Match Underway
The national anthems are done, and the hands shaken. With the formalities done and dusted, the match is underway. Amy Jones and Tammy Beaumont are opening for England, and Megan Schutt has the new ball for Australia. Stay tuned!
Australia vs England LIVE Score, Women’s World Cup 2025: Playing XIs
Australia: Georgia Voll, Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney (wk), Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath (c), Sophie Molineux, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt.
England: Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones (wk), Heather Knight, Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Sophia Dunkley, Emma Lamb, Alice Capsey, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell.
Australia vs England LIVE Score, Women’s World Cup 2025: Toss Update
Australia captain Tahlia McGrath has won the toss and has elected to field first. McGrath said that her side was "pretty happy to chase under lights".
England skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt confirmed that they, too, wanted to chase "for similar reasons", saying that dew might be a factor later.
Australia vs England LIVE Score, Women’s World Cup 2025: Where To Watch?
The ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 matches, including Australia vs England, will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. Television broadcasts will take place on the Star Sports Network channels. Follow our detailed live-streaming guide for the AUS-W vs ENG-W match.
Australia vs England LIVE Score, Women’s World Cup 2025: Welcome!
Good afternoon, cricket fans! One of the biggest matches of this year’s Women’s ODI World Cup is on offer today, with the last two unbeaten sides going face to face – and only one of them will keep their perfect record intact. The action in Indore begins at 3:00 PM IST, so stay tuned!