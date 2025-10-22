Australia Vs England LIVE Score, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Unbeaten Giants Clash As AUS-W Elect To Field First

Australia vs England Live Score, ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025: Catch the play-by-play updates from Match 23 at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on October 22, 2025

Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Australia vs England live score ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 match 23 Indore
Australia's captain Alyssa Healy, left, and Phoebe Litchfield encourage each other as they bat during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between Australia and Bangladesh at ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam, India, Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
Welcome to the live coverage of Match 23 of the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 between Australia Women and England Women at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Wednesday, October 22, 2025. Having already secured their semi-final spots, Australia and England – the last two unbeaten sides in the tournament – will look to preserve their 100% records in the group stage. While Australia enter as slight favourites, England – buoyed by their four-run win over India – will look to push the Aussies to the limit in this fiery clash. Follow the live scores and updates from the Australia vs England match right here.
LIVE UPDATES

Australia vs England LIVE Score, Women’s World Cup 2025: ENG 5/1 (1)

Beaumont likes to play against bouncers, and a shorter one from Schutt is dispatched away gladly towards fine leg. A fine start from England in what is a pretty dry pitch at Indore today.

Australia vs England LIVE Score, Women’s World Cup 2025: Match Underway

The national anthems are done, and the hands shaken. With the formalities done and dusted, the match is underway. Amy Jones and Tammy Beaumont are opening for England, and Megan Schutt has the new ball for Australia. Stay tuned!

Australia vs England LIVE Score, Women’s World Cup 2025: Playing XIs

Australia: Georgia Voll, Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney (wk), Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath (c), Sophie Molineux, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt.

England: Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones (wk), Heather Knight, Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Sophia Dunkley, Emma Lamb, Alice Capsey, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell.

Australia vs England LIVE Score, Women’s World Cup 2025: Toss Update

Australia captain Tahlia McGrath has won the toss and has elected to field first. McGrath said that her side was "pretty happy to chase under lights".

England skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt confirmed that they, too, wanted to chase "for similar reasons", saying that dew might be a factor later.

Australia vs England LIVE Score, Women’s World Cup 2025: Where To Watch?

The ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 matches, including Australia vs England, will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. Television broadcasts will take place on the Star Sports Network channels. Follow our detailed live-streaming guide for the AUS-W vs ENG-W match.

Australia vs England LIVE Score, Women’s World Cup 2025: Welcome!

Good afternoon, cricket fans! One of the biggest matches of this year’s Women’s ODI World Cup is on offer today, with the last two unbeaten sides going face to face – and only one of them will keep their perfect record intact. The action in Indore begins at 3:00 PM IST, so stay tuned!

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. PAK Vs SA 2nd Test Day 3 LIVE Score: Senuran Muthusamy Leads Proteas' Charge As Pakistan Left Frustrated In Rawalpindi

  2. ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Three Teams, One Spot - Who Will Reach Semis?

  3. South Africa Vs Pakistan, ICC Women's World Cup: Who Won Yesterday In SA-W Vs PAK-W Match?

  4. Bangladesh Vs West Indies, 2nd ODI: Who Won Yesterday In BAN Vs WI Match?

  5. India's Asia Cup Trophy Dispute Set To Be Raised At ICC As Mohsin Naqvi Refuses To Budge

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

  2. Six Kings Slam: Sinner Relishing Semi-Final Clash With Djokovic After Beating Tsitsipas

  3. Naomi Osaka Battles Past Suzan Lamens To Reach Japan Open Quarter-Finals

  4. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  5. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

Badminton News

  1. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  2. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  3. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ardianto-Hidayat Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Pair Win Tight Battle To Move To Semi-Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Extension Of Article 371 To Ladakh Emerges A Key Solution Ahead Of MHA Talks

  2. In Rare Form, J&K Political Parties Are In Consensus On Residency Period For Non-Locals 

  3. Does Ladakh’s Unrest Signal The Next Stage Of India’s Democratic Erosion?

  4. A Century of Words: Women Writing History: Three Generations

  5. Delhi Air Quality Deteriorates To ‘Very Poor’ After Diwali Fireworks, AQI Touches 344

Entertainment News

  1. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  2. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  3. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  4. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

  5. Baahubali And The Perils Of Uncritically Defending Flawed Characters

US News

  1. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  2. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

  3. Trump Claims Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict Will Be An ‘Easy One’ To Solve

  4. Trump Says It's Too Early To Discuss Tomahawk Missiles In Talks with Zelenskyy

  5. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

World News

  1. Cook County Judge Blocks ICE Arrests At Courthouses Amid Chicago Immigration Crackdown

  2. Hindi Scholar Francesca Orsini Denied Entry into India Despite Valid Visa

  3. Trump Threatens 155% Tariffs On China If Trade Deal Not Finalised By November 1

  4. India Restores Full Embassy Status in Kabul, Reaffirms Commitment to Afghanistan’s Development

  5. US Clarifies $100,000 H-1B Fee Will Not Apply To Existing Visa Holders Or Students Already In The Country

Latest Stories

  1. Bihar Elections: PM Modi To Launch Campaign On October 24 With Four Rallies By Month-End

  2. Australia Vs England Live Streaming, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: When, Where To Watch AUS-W Vs ENG-W Match

  3. Inside Maharashtra's Rural Education State Neglect: Crumbling Roofs, Teacher Shortage

  4. The Gen Z Effect: Can Old Politics Survive A Young Bihar?

  5. The Valley’s Silence Begins Young On Kashmir's College Campuses

  6. South Africa Vs Pakistan Highlights, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Rain Plays Spoiler But SA-W Still Emerge Victorious

  7. Trump Cancels Putin Summit To Avoid 'Wasted Meeting' On Ukraine

  8. CPI's D Raja Expresses Confidence In Mahagathbandhan's Bihar Victory, Predicts National Ripple Effect