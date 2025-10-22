Australia Vs England LIVE Score, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Unbeaten Giants Clash As AUS-W Elect To Field First

Australia's captain Alyssa Healy, left, and Phoebe Litchfield encourage each other as they bat during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between Australia and Bangladesh at ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam, India, Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.

Welcome to the live coverage of Match 23 of the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 between Australia Women and England Women at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Wednesday, October 22, 2025. Having already secured their semi-final spots, Australia and England – the last two unbeaten sides in the tournament – will look to preserve their 100% records in the group stage. While Australia enter as slight favourites, England – buoyed by their four-run win over India – will look to push the Aussies to the limit in this fiery clash. Follow the live scores and updates from the Australia vs England match right here.

22 Oct 2025, 03:03:49 pm IST Australia vs England LIVE Score, Women’s World Cup 2025: ENG 5/1 (1) Beaumont likes to play against bouncers, and a shorter one from Schutt is dispatched away gladly towards fine leg. A fine start from England in what is a pretty dry pitch at Indore today.

22 Oct 2025, 03:00:51 pm IST Australia vs England LIVE Score, Women’s World Cup 2025: Match Underway The national anthems are done, and the hands shaken. With the formalities done and dusted, the match is underway. Amy Jones and Tammy Beaumont are opening for England, and Megan Schutt has the new ball for Australia. Stay tuned!

22 Oct 2025, 02:37:01 pm IST Australia vs England LIVE Score, Women’s World Cup 2025: Playing XIs Australia: Georgia Voll, Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney (wk), Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath (c), Sophie Molineux, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt. England: Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones (wk), Heather Knight, Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Sophia Dunkley, Emma Lamb, Alice Capsey, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell.

22 Oct 2025, 02:34:43 pm IST Australia vs England LIVE Score, Women’s World Cup 2025: Toss Update Australia captain Tahlia McGrath has won the toss and has elected to field first. McGrath said that her side was "pretty happy to chase under lights". England skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt confirmed that they, too, wanted to chase "for similar reasons", saying that dew might be a factor later.

22 Oct 2025, 02:11:35 pm IST Australia vs England LIVE Score, Women’s World Cup 2025: Where To Watch? The ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 matches, including Australia vs England, will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. Television broadcasts will take place on the Star Sports Network channels. Follow our detailed live-streaming guide for the AUS-W vs ENG-W match.