India Vs Australia Live Streaming, 2nd ODI: When, Where To Watch IND Vs AUS Match In Adelaide

India's Ashdeep Singh celebrates with teammate Harshit Rana after he caught Travis Head during the one day international cricket match between Australia and India in Perth Australia, Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025. Photo: AAPImage/David Woodley via AP

India's Ashdeep Singh celebrates with teammate Harshit Rana after he caught Travis Head during the one day international cricket match between Australia and India in Perth Australia, Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025. Photo: AAPImage/David Woodley via AP