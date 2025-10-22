India Vs Australia Live Streaming, 2nd ODI: When, Where To Watch IND Vs AUS Match In Adelaide

India face Australia in second ODI at Adelaide on October 23
India trail series 0-1 after seven-wicket loss in first match
India's batters struggled, collapsing for 136 at Perth
India vs Australia available on JioHotstar and Star Sports
India will face Australia in the second ODI at Adelaide Oval on Thursday, October 23, seeking to recover from a rain-affected defeat in Perth that left them trailing 0-1 in the three-match series.
India's batting unit endured a massive collapse in the first game, as persistent interruptions at Optus Stadium disrupted their rhythm. Their batting unit failed to adapt effectively, which led to the Men in Blue folding for 136 in just 26 overs. Australia secured a seven-wicket victory under overcast conditions.
This performance exposed India's ongoing struggle to find consistency at the top. Shubman Gill's first match as ODI captain ended abruptly after another lean outing. Rohit Sharma's dismissal to Josh Hazlewood left India's chase for momentum in disarray.
Virat Kohli's unprecedented duck also added to the visitors' frustrations, as the stop-start nature of the innings made stroke play difficult. With the series on the line, India's senior batters must perform against a formidable Australian attack on what is anticipated to be a truer batting surface in Adelaide.
Australia entered the contest buoyed by a balanced performance in the first game. Mitchell Marsh anchored their chase with a composed 46, ably supported by contributions from Marnus Labuschagne and Cameron Green.
Australia's bowlers exploited the changing conditions with precision, particularly Hazlewood and Sean Abbott, whose new-ball spells exposed India's hesitant batting.
Before the second ODI, the hosts made a couple of changes. Adam Zampa returned to the squad after paternity leave, and Alex Carey moved back behind the stumps, replacing Josh Inglis.
India’s bowling unit will also look for a reset. Mohammed Siraj and Axar Patel struggled to extract help on a damp surface in Perth. Kuldeep Yadav’s absence also continues to be a tactical talking point.
India vs Australia 2nd ODI – Live Streaming Details
When and where is the India vs Australia 2nd ODI being played?
The India vs Australia 2nd ODI will be played on Thursday, October 23, 2025, at 9:00 AM IST. The match will be played at the Adelaide Oval stadium.
Where to watch the India vs Australia 2nd ODI live online in India?
The India vs Australia 2nd ODI will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
Where to watch the India vs Australia 2nd ODI live telecast in India?
The India vs Australia 2nd ODI will be televised live on the Star Sports Network channels in India.
India vs Australia 2nd ODI – Full Squads
India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Dhruv Jurel, Prasidh Krishna.
Australia: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Matthew Short, Matt Renshaw, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe (wk), Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Starc, Xavier Bartlett, Josh Hazlewood, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann.