India Vs Australia Series 2025: Gambhir Faces Kuldeep Yadav Conundrum In Remaining Two Games

Kuldeep Yadav's place in India's ODI squad for the remaining to matches against Australia has been complicated by head coach Gautam Gambhir's preference for all-rounders

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
India vs Australia 2025 Kuldeep Yadav selection conundrum Gautam Gambhir
India's Kuldeep Yadav watches as teammate Nitish Kumar Reddy takes the catch of West Indies' Khary Pierre on the fourth day of the second cricket test match between India and West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, India, Monday, Oct.13, 2025. | Photo: APManish Swarup
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Kuldeep Yadav struggles for inclusion despite strong performance

  • Head coach Gautam Gambhir champions multi-skilled players for ODIs

  • Discussion around team composition intensifies before Adelaide ODI

Gautam Gambhir, India's head coach, has consistently championed multi-skilled players for the ODI squad, prioritising batting depth until number eight. This selection strategy has made it difficult for wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav to secure regular inclusion, despite his impressive record.

With India's cricket team facing key decisions ahead of the Adelaide ODI against Australia on October 23, discussions around team composition, particularly regarding all-rounders like Washington Sundar and the psychological impact on players, are intensifying.

Gambhir's Vision: Multi-Skill Over Specialisation

Following only three 50-over games in Australia, a definitive conclusion remains elusive regarding whether Gambhir's punt – not Shubman Gill's – of fielding three all-rounders suits pitches that offer both bounce and seam movement.

India scored a modest 136 in a rain-affected game, making it unfair to assess the bowling unit fully as they defended a low target. Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, and Washington Sundar form the trio of all-rounders, with Axar and Sundar functioning as specialist finger-spinners.

This composition makes it virtually impossible to include Kuldeep. The Kanpur native ranks 10th among India's all-time 50-over wicket-takers. Despite having taken 181 wickets from 113 games, Kuldeep has found it challenging to fit into Gambhir's selection scheme, prioritising multi-skilled players.

Related Content
Related Content

India might field an unchanged XI in the second ODI in Adelaide on Thursday. However, questions arise whether this is the optimal combination for the visiting team.

Ashwin Highlights Kuldeep's Battle

Kuldeep's disposable status is not new, and it occurred earlier under Ravi Shastri and Rahul Dravid, indicating this pattern predates the Gambhir era. Formats changed, yet the pattern remained largely identical.

Ravichandran Ashwin suggests this situation harms Kuldeep's psyche, allowing self-doubt to creep in.

"Am I the reason the team will lose? Kuldeep might think, I am bowling so well, even after that I am not playing, then am I the problem in this team?" Ashwin said on his Hindi YouTube channel after India's rain-curtailed loss. "It is a crushing feeling, and not everyone can handle it. A lot of people lose courage to fight."

Ashwin believes Kuldeep should play if Reddy is a seam-bowling all-rounder. "Having Nitish in the side, if you can't play your best spinner, I don't know," Ashwin said. He disagrees with the theory that an eighth batter protects the top-order, challenging the strategic premise behind such selections.

Strategic Spin Choices At Adelaide

India have played six ODIs Down Under since Kuldeep's 2017 debut. Including the Perth ODI, this totals seven matches. Kuldeep featured in two of these during the 2018-19 series, taking 2 for 54 in 10 overs in one game.

Washington Sundar's selection relies primarily on his batting capability. As a finger spinner, over-spin on his deliveries, or forward rotation, helps him extract bounce. Sundar operates as a restrictive bowler, focusing on choking run-flow for wickets, rather than an outright wicket-taker.

Conversely, Kuldeep, a left-arm wrist spinner, naturally poses a difficult challenge for batters to read from the hand. He uses flight and dip as his primary weapons, consistently maintaining an attacking approach.

However, wrist spinners come with a baggage of issues, and fielding Kuldeep in Adelaide carries risks, particularly due to smaller side boundaries that allow batters to pull or cut with ease.

Gambhir and Shubman Gill face difficult choices. They must decide between a safer option like Washington, offering limited rewards, or a high-risk, high-reward player like Kuldeep.

(With PTI Inputs)

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, News updates, Women's World Cup Schedule, women's world cup teams' Squad, Women's WC points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh Live Score, ICC Women's World Cup: BAN-W Send Back Big Fish Athapaththu | SL-W 73/2 (13)

  2. Pakistan Vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd Test Day 1: Shan Masood Holding Innings Together | PAK 200/3 (70)

  3. Afghanistan Vs Zimbabwe Live Score, One-Off Test Day 1: ZIM Bowlers On Fire In Harare | AFG 106/5 (24)

  4. New Zealand Vs England, 2nd T20I: ENG Beat NZ By 65 Runs, Take 1-0 Lead In Series

  5. Who Is Asif Afridi, 38-Year-Old Making Debut In Pakistan Vs South Africa, 2nd Test?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

  2. Six Kings Slam: Sinner Relishing Semi-Final Clash With Djokovic After Beating Tsitsipas

  3. Naomi Osaka Battles Past Suzan Lamens To Reach Japan Open Quarter-Finals

  4. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  5. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

Badminton News

  1. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  2. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  3. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ardianto-Hidayat Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Pair Win Tight Battle To Move To Semi-Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Keshav Kunj: The Sangh’s Capital Stage For Its Next Century

  2. A Century of Words: Women Writing History: Three Generations

  3. GRAP 2 Restrictions Imposed In Delhi Ahead Of Diwali As AQI Nears ‘Very Poor’ Category

  4. Banjara Activist Launches Indefinite Fast On Charpoy In Jalna For ST Status Demand

  5. The Mayo College Sesquicentennial 2025

Entertainment News

  1. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  2. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  3. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

  4. Baahubali And The Perils Of Uncritically Defending Flawed Characters

  5. A Stitch in a Lifetime

US News

  1. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  2. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

  3. Trump Claims Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict Will Be An ‘Easy One’ To Solve

  4. Trump Says It's Too Early To Discuss Tomahawk Missiles In Talks with Zelenskyy

  5. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

World News

  1. The Enemy’s Enemy: How India Is Rebuilding Ties With Taliban-ruled Afghanistan

  2. Dogs Celebrated, Loyalties Honoured: Nepal’s Kukur Tihar Festival

  3. Israel Closes Rafah Border Amid US Warning Of Hamas Attack

  4. Pakistan And Afghanistan Agree To Immediate Ceasefire During Talks

  5. Pakistan’s Military Confirms 11 Personnel And 40 Civilian Deaths During Four Day Conflict

Latest Stories

  1. Massive Fire Breaks Out At Dhaka Airport, All Flights Suspended

  2. Horoscope Today, October 18, 2025: Predictions for Gemini, Virgo, Pisces, and All Zodiac Signs

  3. Weekly Horoscope For October 19–25, 2025: Positive Shifts Await Aries, Taurus, and Pisces

  4. Judicial Inquiry Ordered Into Leh Violence: Ladakh CS Says Demand For Transparent Probe Fulfilled

  5. Dangal Actor Zaira Wasim Announces Her Wedding; Shares First Pics From The Nikaah

  6. International Legal Cooperation Now Integral To Judiciary, Says Justice Surya Kant

  7. Dude Vs Bison Box Office Collection Day 1: Pradeep Ranganathan's Rom-Com Powerbombs Dhruv Vikram's Sports Drama

  8. Pakistan Vs Afghanistan: ACB Boycotts Tri-Series After 3 Players Killed In Pakistani Airstrike