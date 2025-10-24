India Vs Australia 2nd ODI: Shashi Tharoor Criticizes Team Selection, Calls Kuldeep Yadav Snub Mistake

Shashi Tharoor criticizes India’s ODI team selection against Australia, slamming the omission of Kuldeep Yadav. Fans and experts debate the decision as India suffered a 2-wicket loss in the Adelaide 2nd ODI

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
India Vs Australia 2nd ODI: Shashi Tharoor Criticizes Team Selection
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor Photo: PTI
Summary
  • Shashi Tharoor slammed India’s ODI team choice, calling Kuldeep Yadav’s omission “idiocy"

  • India lost the second ODI by 2 wickets and also lost the series

  • India played with three frontline seamers including fast-bowling all-round Nitish Reddy

After India's two-wicket loss to Australia in the second ODI at the Adelaide Oval on October 23, 2025, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor expressed strong disapproval over the Indian team's selection choices. Specifically, he criticized the decision to exclude spinner Kuldeep Yadav in favor of pacer Harshit Rana.

The Indian team had suffered a loss in the first ODI in Perth, and the selectors opted to retain the same playing XI for the Adelaide match, emphasizing batting depth and all-rounders. And surprisingly, the Player of the Match was awarded to Australian spinner Adam Zampa who picked up four crucial wickets in the match.

Shashi Tharoor's Critique of Team Selection

Tharoor's criticism centered on the exclusion of Kuldeep Yadav, a left-arm wrist spinner known for his match-winning abilities, especially in subcontinental conditions. He drew a comparison to Australian pacer Xavier Bartlett, who had a significant impact in the second ODI, suggesting that India's strategy of sidelining a specialist spinner in favor of additional batting options was flawed.

Many fans reminded Tharoor that Bartlett is a pacer, making it pointless to compare him with a spinner. Others suggested that Tharoor was drawing a comparison between a match-winner and a journeyman, rather than between a fast bowler and a spinner.

Match Report: India vs Australia, 2nd ODI

Australia won the toss and chose to bowl first, a decision that paid off early as Indian skipper Shubman Gill and former skipper Virat Kohli were dismissed cheaply, leaving the team in a precarious position. Despite a valiant 73-run innings from Rohit Sharma, India struggled to build partnerships, finishing their innings with a modest total of 265 runs.

In response, Australia had some ups and downs during the second innings but in the end, they chased down the target with ease, securing a comfortable victory. With this win, they also sealed the three-match ODI series 2-0.

