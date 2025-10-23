Virat Kohli’s Gloves-Off Gesture In India Vs Australia 2nd ODI Goes Viral, Fans Question Retirement

Virat Kohli’s gloves-off gesture at Adelaide Oval sparks retirement speculation after consecutive ducks. He registered his second consective ODI ducks after getting dismissed by Xavier Bartlett

Virat Kohli’s Gloves-Off Gesture In Adelaide ODI Goes Viral, Fans Question Retirement
Virat Kohli walks from the field after he was dismissed for no score during the one day international cricket match between Australia and India in Adelaide. Photo: AP/James Elsby
  • Virat Kohli raised his hand and removed gloves after a duck, leading to widespread retirement talk

  • Kohli was dismissed for a duck in consecutive ODIs for the first time in his career

  • Australia chased India’s total successfully, sealing the three-match ODI series 2-0

After a disappointing outing in the first ODI against Australia, fans were expecting a masterclass from former India captain Virat Kohli in Adelaide on Thursday, October 23. However, this time, it ended up even more disappointing for the right handed batter.

He was dismissed for another duck, this time trapped LBW by Xavier Bartlett with an inswinger. But, as he trudged off the field after another duck, there was a moment that caught everyone’s attention. Virat Kohli removed his gloves and raised his right hand toward the stands. The visual of his gloves-off salute, immediately triggered speculation that the great Indian batter might be hinting at a curtain-call to his one-day international career.

Virat Kohli’s Gesture Sparks Retirement Rumours

The noise on social platforms was immediate. Videos quickly circulated showing Kohli, walking back to the pavilion, gloves in hand, looking subdued but composed. Many fans and commentators seized on the moment, asking whether this was perhaps more than just a courteous wave.

However, there’s no official statement from Kohli or the Board of Control for Cricket in India suggesting retirement from ODIs at this time. But it would be interesting to see India's head coach Gautam Gambhir's move for the third ODI if he will continue with Kohli after his back-to-back ducks or there will be any replacements.

India Vs Australia, 2nd ODI: Match Report

Turning to the action on the field, Australia stitched together a determined chase to carve out a tight two-wicket victory over India, thus claiming an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. India’s innings featured a gritty 73 from Rohit Sharma, supported by 61 from Shreyas Iyer, but the top order slump including Kohli’s duck kept the hosts in check.

In reply, Australia leaned on a match-winning stand between Matthew Short (74) and Matt Renshaw (30), before a composed finish from Cooper Connolly (61 not out) sealed the deal despite India’s bowlers late fight-back. India dropped two easy catches as well during the second innings which costed them the loss.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, News updates, Women's World Cup Schedule, women's world cup teams' Squad, Women's WC points table, and stats.

