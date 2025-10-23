IND Vs AUS, 2nd ODI: Virat Kohli Dismissed For Second Consecutive Duck For First Time

Batting first, Kohli walked into the crease at the fall of Shubman Gill's wicket but was sent back by Xavier Bartlett for a four-ball zero in the seventh over

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Tejas Rane
Updated on:
Updated on:
Virat Kohli Dismissed For Second Consecutive Duck against Australia in ODIs
Virat Kohli walks from the field after he was dismissed for no score during the one day international cricket match between Australia and India in Adelaide. Photo: AP/James Elsby
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Virat Kohli made a four-ball zero in the 2nd IND vs AUS ODI

  • This was the first-time he has been dismissed in consecutive games on 0

  • Kohli's record at the Adelaide Oval spoke volumes

India's Virat Kohli's struggles with the bat continued as he went for a second consecutive duck in the three-match ODI series against Australia in Adelaide on Thursday, October 23.

Batting first, Kohli walked into the crease at the fall of Shubman Gill's wicket but was sent back by Xavier Bartlett for a four-ball zero in the seventh over.

His four-ball duck was the first time in his ODI playing career that he was out for zero in two consecutive games. He was previously out for consecutive ducks in a Test and T20Is back in 2021.

In the 1st ODI, Kohli was dismissed for an eight-ball duck after he was dismissed by Mitchell Starc at Perth.

Moreover, this was Kohli’s 40th duck in international cricket. Only Zaheer Khan (43) has had more for India across all formats.

Prior to the 2nd ODI, Kohli had an imperious record at the Adelaide Oval. In 12 matches at the Adelaide Oval, Kohli amassed a staggering 975 runs, averaging 65, with 141 as his highest score.

ALSO READ | IND vs AUS 2nd ODI LIVE Score

Speaking of the 2nd ODI, Australia captain Mitch Marsh had won the toss and decided to bowl first against India at Adelaide Oval.

Related Content
Related Content

Marsh guided Australia to a seven-wicket victory over India with an unbeaten 46 in Sunday’s rain-interrupted, series-opening match at Perth, Western Australia.

There were three changes for Australia — wicketkeeper Alex Carey comes in for Josh Philippe, Xavier Bartlett replaces Nathan Ellis and spinner Adam Zampa was recalled instead of Matthew Kuhnemann.

India retained an unchanged starting lineup, with Kuldeep Yadav again missing out.

(With AP inputs)

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, News updates, Women's World Cup Schedule, women's world cup teams' Squad, Women's WC points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs AUS Live Cricket Score, 2nd ODI: Rohit, Shreyas Stabilise India's Slow Innings | IND 117/2 (27)

  2. New Zealand Vs England LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: Hosts Look To Level Series In Auckland

  3. IND Vs AUS, 2nd ODI: Virat Kohli Dismissed For Second Consecutive Duck For First Time

  4. Australia Vs England, Women’s World Cup: Gardner, Sutherland Power AUS-W To Six-Wicket Win

  5. Sarfaraz Khan's India A Omission Sparks 'Surname' Controversy; Congress, BJP Trade Barbs

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

  2. Six Kings Slam: Sinner Relishing Semi-Final Clash With Djokovic After Beating Tsitsipas

  3. Naomi Osaka Battles Past Suzan Lamens To Reach Japan Open Quarter-Finals

  4. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  5. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

Badminton News

  1. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  2. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  3. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ardianto-Hidayat Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Pair Win Tight Battle To Move To Semi-Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Great Nicobar Catastrophe

  2. In Rare Form, J&K Political Parties Are In Consensus On Residency Period For Non-Locals 

  3. The Gen Z Effect: Can Old Politics Survive A Young Bihar?

  4. Day In Pics: October 22, 2025

  5. Extension Of Article 371 To Ladakh Emerges A Key Solution Ahead Of MHA Talks

Entertainment News

  1. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  2. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  3. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  4. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

  5. Baahubali And The Perils Of Uncritically Defending Flawed Characters

US News

  1. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  2. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  3. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  4. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

  5. Trump Claims Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict Will Be An ‘Easy One’ To Solve

World News

  1. Narendra Modi Congratulates Sanae Takaichi On Becoming Japan’s Prime Minister

  2. Cook County Judge Blocks ICE Arrests At Courthouses Amid Chicago Immigration Crackdown

  3. Trump Brokers Fragile Gaza Peace As Netanyahu Hesitates On Commitment

  4. Russia Strikes Ukraine, Killing Two Amid Hesitant Peace Talks

  5. Hindi Scholar Francesca Orsini Denied Entry into India Despite Valid Visa

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, October 23, 2025: What’s in Store for Cancer, Libra, Sagittarius & More

  2. Are Young Indians Spending More: India’s Credit Card Outstandings Soar 84,000% In A Decade

  3. PM Modi Likely To Skip ASEAN Summit In Malaysia; Jaishankar To Represent India

  4. Thamma Box Office Collection Day 2: Ayushmann Khurrana-Rashmika Mandanna Starrer Slows Down After Huge Opening

  5. Janhvi Kapoor Breaks Silence On Cosmetic Surgery Rumours: Had The Guidance Of My Mom

  6. New Zealand Vs England LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: Hosts Look To Level Series In Auckland

  7. IND Vs AUS Live Cricket Score, 2nd ODI: Rohit, Shreyas Stabilise India's Slow Innings | IND 117/2 (27)

  8. Bihar Elections: PM Modi To Launch Campaign On October 24 With Four Rallies By Month-End