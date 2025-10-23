IND Vs AUS, 2nd ODI: Virat Kohli Dismissed For Second Consecutive Duck For First Time

Virat Kohli made a four-ball zero in the 2nd IND vs AUS ODI
This was the first-time he has been dismissed in consecutive games on 0
Kohli's record at the Adelaide Oval spoke volumes
India's Virat Kohli's struggles with the bat continued as he went for a second consecutive duck in the three-match ODI series against Australia in Adelaide on Thursday, October 23.
Batting first, Kohli walked into the crease at the fall of Shubman Gill's wicket but was sent back by Xavier Bartlett for a four-ball zero in the seventh over.
His four-ball duck was the first time in his ODI playing career that he was out for zero in two consecutive games. He was previously out for consecutive ducks in a Test and T20Is back in 2021.
In the 1st ODI, Kohli was dismissed for an eight-ball duck after he was dismissed by Mitchell Starc at Perth.
Moreover, this was Kohli’s 40th duck in international cricket. Only Zaheer Khan (43) has had more for India across all formats.
Prior to the 2nd ODI, Kohli had an imperious record at the Adelaide Oval. In 12 matches at the Adelaide Oval, Kohli amassed a staggering 975 runs, averaging 65, with 141 as his highest score.
Speaking of the 2nd ODI, Australia captain Mitch Marsh had won the toss and decided to bowl first against India at Adelaide Oval.
Marsh guided Australia to a seven-wicket victory over India with an unbeaten 46 in Sunday’s rain-interrupted, series-opening match at Perth, Western Australia.
There were three changes for Australia — wicketkeeper Alex Carey comes in for Josh Philippe, Xavier Bartlett replaces Nathan Ellis and spinner Adam Zampa was recalled instead of Matthew Kuhnemann.
India retained an unchanged starting lineup, with Kuldeep Yadav again missing out.
(With AP inputs)