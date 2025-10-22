IND Vs AUS ODIs 2025: Adelaide Weather Forecast, Oval Pitch Report, Predicted XIs - All You Need To Know

India take on Australia in the 2nd ODI on Thursday, Oct 23 at Adelaide Oval
India trail the three-match series 0-1 after losing the first game
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma suffered ignominious returns to international cricket
With the One-Day International (ODI) series on the line, India will look to settle scores against Australia when they meet in the second match of the 2025 tour at Adelaide Oval on Thursday, October 23.
India head into the second ODI trailing 0-1 in the three-match series after a seven-wicket defeat in Perth. In a rain-shortened 26-over innings, India could manage only 136/9.
Former captains Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma suffered ignominious returns to international cricket, getting out for a duck and eight, respectively. Australia, having dictated the terms in every aspect of the game, cantered to an easy win with skipper Mitchell Marsh named Player of the Match for his 46 off 52 balls.
But Adelaide promises an altogether different prospect, pleasant even, for the Shubman Gill-led visitors. Interestingly, former India head coach Ravi Shastri and Aussie great Ricky Ponting have already provided a primer to the match.
India's Adelaide History And Kohli Romance
Historically, Adelaide in South Australia has been a relatively successful venue for India in the 50-over format, with nine wins from fifteen matches, including that victory over Pakistan during the ICC World Cup 2015. Powered by Virat Kohli's century (107), India posted 300/7, then dismissed their arch-rivals for 224 all out in that group match.
In fact, among Indian batters, Kohli stands out at Adelaide Oval. He has scored 244 runs in four ODIs here at an average of 61, including two centuries. Across formats, he has 975 runs at the venue, with five hundreds and a highest score of 141.
For the unversed, amid Kohli's wedding rumours, the then CEO of the Adelaide Oval, Andrew Daniels, had publicly offered to host the ceremony at the venue, highlighting the Indian star's significant history at the stadium.
It's here that Kohli scored his first Test century. So, expected Kohli to face targeted Australian bowling strategies, especially aiming to exploit his recent vulnerability outside the off-stump.
Rohit Sharma, by contrast, has struggled at this ground in ODIs, scoring 131 runs in six matches at an average of 21.83, without a fifty -- probably a statistical anomaly considering his brilliant ODI batting record Down Under. Renowned for his stroke-making, Rohit will be aiming to improve his modest record at the venue.
The second IND vs AUS match in Adelaide carries added significance for both Kohli and Rohit, of course. Having retired from Tests and T20Is, and returning to the national team set-up after a seven-month hiatus, they are looking to reassert their value in the format ahead of the ICC World Cup 2027.
India Vs Australia ODI Head-To-Head Record
The rivalry has been tight in recent years, with India beating Australia in the ICC Champions Trophy semi-final in March 2025, while the Aussies won the World Cup 2023 final against India.
But, after the Perth match, Australia's ODI head-to-head lead over India has been increased to 85-58, with 10 no results. India's record against Australia in Adelaide is also less encouraging, with only two wins in six encounters.
India Vs Australia, 2nd ODI: Adelaide Weather Forecast
The weather forecast for Adelaide on October 23, 2025, indicates hazy sunshine with clear skies throughout the day, with temperatures ranging from 20 degrees Celsius to 11 degrees Celsius, according to Accuweather.
Also, there's only a one per cent chance of precipitation. On the contrary, the Perth match was interrupted by multiple rain stoppages.
The pitch at Adelaide Oval is expected to be dry and balanced, with ground staff even using Ultraviolet (UV) lights to prepare the surface.
The surface traditionally offers good bounce and carry for seamers early on, but tends to settle into a batting-friendly track as the match progresses. Spinners may come into play in the middle overs, especially if the surface dries out further.
India Vs Australia 2nd ODI: Likely Playing XIs
India: Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Nitish Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.
Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Travis Head, Matt Short, Matt Renshaw, Alex Carey (wk), Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.