IND Vs AUS 2nd ODI: Australia Use UV Lights For Adelaide Oval Pitch Preparation - Report

India take on Australia in the 2nd ODI on Thursday at Adelaide Oval
IND are 0-1 down in the three-match series
Rain might play spoilsport for the second game
As per report, the groundsmen at the Adelaide Oval will reportedly use ultraviolet (UV) lamps on Tuesday, to lessen the moisture and dry the pitch because of the rain-soaked weather that might ruin the start of the India vs Australia 2nd ODI on Thursday.
The UV drying equipment was also used during the 1st ODI that was halted due to rain and made it a 26-over contest, which the hosts won by seven wickets.
With rain pouring down in Adelaide, the groundstaff at the Oval were worried about the wetness and moreover the slow outfield forced the curators to cover the pitch. The curators used the UV drying lamps to reduce the wetness and dampness in and around the pitch as they placed it at strategic locations.
A video posted by RevSportz shows how the UV lights have been placed to heat the Adelaide surface and keep it moisture free.
Speaking of the series, India are 0-1 down in the three-match series after losing the first game via DLS method. India scored 136 for 9 in their 26-over innings while the Aussies chased it down in 21.3 overs and seven wickets in hand.