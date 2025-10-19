IND Vs AUS Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI: Will Rain Delay Toss In Perth?

IND Vs AUS Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI: (From left) Mitchell Starc, Travis Head, Dhruv Jurel and Nitish Kumar Reddy pose with iconic images representing the India vs Australia rivalry. Photo: X/BCCI

India Vs Australia, 1st ODI Live Cricket Score: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the opening one-day international of the three-match series between India and Australia. Shubman Gill's side is taking on the Mitchell Marsh-led Aussies at Perth's Optus Stadium on Sunday (October 19, 2025). Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's return to international duty has been the central theme in the lead-up to the series, and all eyes will be on the duo's performance in what would surely be their last tour Down Under. Gill, too, would be under the scanner as he takes up the full-time ODI captaincy role for the first time. Meanwhile, India would be wary of recurring nemesis Travis Head's destructive impact at the top of the order, and their seam-bowling attack would be fronted by Mohammed Siraj in the absence of the rested Jasprit Bumrah. Follow the live cricket score and updates from the IND vs AUS match.

19 Oct 2025, 07:40:34 am IST India Vs Australia Live Score, 1st ODI: Squads India: Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (vc), Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal. Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe, Matthew Renshaw, Matthew Short, Mitchell Starc.