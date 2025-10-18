India Vs Australia Live Streaming, 1st ODI: When, Where To Watch IND Vs AUS Match On TV And Online?

India vs Australia live streaming: The ODI series marks the return of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who now only play the 50-over format but the selectors are not committed about their future as far as the World Cup is concerned

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Tejas Rane
Updated on:
Updated on:
IND vs AUS ODI Series
AUS vs IND ODI Series Photo: | Courtesy BCCI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India take on Australia in the 1st ODI at Perth's Optus Stadium

  • Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli return to international cricket for the first time

  • Live streaming info and H2H details listed

Two big-guns go head-to-head as India and Australia gear up for a much-awaited three-match ODI series, starting Sunday, October 19 at the Optus Stadium, Perth. India's 50-over reign sees Shubman Gill take over the captaincy from Rohit Sharma whereas Mitchell Marsh will lead for the Aussies in the absence of Pat Cummins.

The series will mark the return of Rohit and Virat Kohli for the first time since lifting the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai earlier this year.

Gill said that having the likes of Rohit and Virat in the squad will be a big boost and their presence will benefit the side going into the series.

"Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are two of the finest white-ball players globally. Their experience and the skill sets they offer add immense value to the team," he stated.

For Aussies, Cameron Green ruled out due to injury, with Marnus Labuschagne stepping in as his replacement.

India vs Australia Head-to-Head Stats In ODIs

  • Total matches: 158

  • Australia won: 84

  • India won: 58

  • Tie/No result: 10

Squads:

India Squad:Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul(w), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Dhruv Jurel, Prasidh Krishna

Related Content
Related Content

Australia Squad:Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Matthew Short, Matt Renshaw, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe(w), Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Starc, Xavier Bartlett, Josh Hazlewood, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann

India vs Australia 1st ODI Live Streaming details

When does the IND vs AUS 1st ODI match take place?

The 1st ODI between India and Australia will be played on Sunday, 19 October 2025.

What is the venue of the IND vs AUS 1st ODI match?

The match will be held at the Perth Stadium in Australia.

What time will the IND vs AUS 1st ODI start?

The toss for the IND vs AUS 1st ODI match will take place at 8:30 AM IST. The live action starts at 9am IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of IND vs AUS 1st ODI match in India?

The live telecast for the IND vs AUS 1st ODI match will be available on the Star Sports network in India. 

How to watch the live streaming of the IND vs AUS 1st ODI match in India?

Live streaming of the IND vs AUS 1st ODI match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, News updates, Women's World Cup Schedule, women's world cup teams' Squad, Women's WC points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. PAK Vs NZ Live Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Rain Continues In Colombo| PAK-W 92/5 (25)

  2. Bangladesh Vs West Indies LIVE Cricket Score, 1st ODI: BAN Only 1 Wicket Away From Win|129/9 (38.1)

  3. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Highlights, Round One Day 4 Updates: MUM Beat J&K, BEN Beat UTK, DEL-HYD And KEL-MAH Drawn

  4. When Conflict Silences Talent: Deaths Of Afghan Cricketers And Global Toll On Sport

  5. PAK Vs AFG: PCB Confirms T20I Tri-Series In Lahore Despite Afghanistan Pullout

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

  2. Six Kings Slam: Sinner Relishing Semi-Final Clash With Djokovic After Beating Tsitsipas

  3. Naomi Osaka Battles Past Suzan Lamens To Reach Japan Open Quarter-Finals

  4. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  5. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

Badminton News

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ardianto-Hidayat Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Pair Win Tight Battle To Move To Semi-Final

  3. Denmark Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Stuns Antonsen To Enter QFs; Satwik-Chirag Secure Win

  4. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  5. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

Trending Stories

National News

  1. India Rejects UK Sanctions On Gujarat Oil Refinery, Cites 'No Double Standards' In Energy Trade

  2. How Indian Universities Are Clamping Down Free Speech On Their Campuses

  3. Who Is Unnikrishnan Potti, Accused In Sabarimala Gold Theft Case

  4. Delhi School Bomb Threat Turns Out to Be a Hoax, Student Sent E-Mail to Skip Exams

  5. Day In Pics: October 17, 2025

Entertainment News

  1. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  2. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

  3. Baahubali And The Perils Of Uncritically Defending Flawed Characters

  4. A Stitch in a Lifetime

  5. Eight Films That Look Beyond The Saffron Facade

US News

  1. Trump Claims Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict Will Be An ‘Easy One’ To Solve

  2. Trump Says It's Too Early To Discuss Tomahawk Missiles In Talks with Zelenskyy

  3. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  4. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  5. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

World News

  1. Hamas Reaffirms Commitment To Ceasefire As Delays In Returning Hostages’ Bodies Fray Nerves

  2. Iran Condemns Ongoing Israeli Attacks In Lebanon As ‘Ceasefire Violation’

  3. Uruguay Becomes First Latin American Country To Legalise Euthanasia

  4. Tears, Relief And Some Tension As Hostages And Prisoners Are Freed In Israel–Hamas Exchange - In Photos

  5. Trump Says It's Too Early To Discuss Tomahawk Missiles In Talks with Zelenskyy

Latest Stories

  1. Massive Fire Breaks Out At Dhaka Airport, All Flights Suspended

  2. Horoscope Today, October 18, 2025: Predictions for Gemini, Virgo, Pisces, and All Zodiac Signs

  3. Weekly Horoscope For October 19–25, 2025: Positive Shifts Await Aries, Taurus, and Pisces

  4. Judicial Inquiry Ordered Into Leh Violence: Ladakh CS Says Demand For Transparent Probe Fulfilled

  5. Dangal Actor Zaira Wasim Announces Her Wedding; Shares First Pics From The Nikaah

  6. International Legal Cooperation Now Integral To Judiciary, Says Justice Surya Kant

  7. Dude Vs Bison Box Office Collection Day 1: Pradeep Ranganathan's Rom-Com Powerbombs Dhruv Vikram's Sports Drama

  8. Pakistan Vs Afghanistan: ACB Boycotts Tri-Series After 3 Players Killed In Pakistani Airstrike