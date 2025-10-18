India Vs Australia Live Streaming, 1st ODI: When, Where To Watch IND Vs AUS Match On TV And Online?

India take on Australia in the 1st ODI at Perth's Optus Stadium
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli return to international cricket for the first time
Live streaming info and H2H details listed
Two big-guns go head-to-head as India and Australia gear up for a much-awaited three-match ODI series, starting Sunday, October 19 at the Optus Stadium, Perth. India's 50-over reign sees Shubman Gill take over the captaincy from Rohit Sharma whereas Mitchell Marsh will lead for the Aussies in the absence of Pat Cummins.
The series will mark the return of Rohit and Virat Kohli for the first time since lifting the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai earlier this year.
Gill said that having the likes of Rohit and Virat in the squad will be a big boost and their presence will benefit the side going into the series.
"Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are two of the finest white-ball players globally. Their experience and the skill sets they offer add immense value to the team," he stated.
For Aussies, Cameron Green ruled out due to injury, with Marnus Labuschagne stepping in as his replacement.
India vs Australia Head-to-Head Stats In ODIs
Total matches: 158
Australia won: 84
India won: 58
Tie/No result: 10
Squads:
India Squad:Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul(w), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Dhruv Jurel, Prasidh Krishna
Australia Squad:Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Matthew Short, Matt Renshaw, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe(w), Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Starc, Xavier Bartlett, Josh Hazlewood, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann
India vs Australia 1st ODI Live Streaming details
When does the IND vs AUS 1st ODI match take place?
The 1st ODI between India and Australia will be played on Sunday, 19 October 2025.
What is the venue of the IND vs AUS 1st ODI match?
The match will be held at the Perth Stadium in Australia.
What time will the IND vs AUS 1st ODI start?
The toss for the IND vs AUS 1st ODI match will take place at 8:30 AM IST. The live action starts at 9am IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of IND vs AUS 1st ODI match in India?
The live telecast for the IND vs AUS 1st ODI match will be available on the Star Sports network in India.
How to watch the live streaming of the IND vs AUS 1st ODI match in India?
Live streaming of the IND vs AUS 1st ODI match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.