India Vs Australia 2025: List Of Records Virat Kohli Can Achieve During Three-Match ODI Series

Virat Kohli is on the verge of breaking a monumental record in ODI cricket. Currently, he holds the record for the most centuries in ODIs, having scored 51 centuries in the 50-over format. Former India legend, Sachin Tendulkar, has also scored 51 centuries but in the Test format. So, a single century in this series would see Kohli surpass Tendulkar, scoring most number of centuries in a single format of the game.