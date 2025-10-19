India Vs Australia 2025: List Of Records Virat Kohli Can Achieve During Three-Match ODI Series

India vs Australia 2025 ODI series kicks off on October 19 in Perth
Virat Kohli is poised to surpass Sachin Tendulkar’s ODI century record
He also has a chance to reach 30 overseas ODI centuries and climb the all-time ODI runs ladder
The highly anticipated India vs Australia ODI series kicks off on October 19, 2025, at in Perth. With both teams boasting formidable line-ups, all eyes are on former India captain Virat Kohli as he makes his international comeback after several months and also approaches several significant milestones that could further cement his legacy in world cricket.
List Of Rcords Virat Kohli Could Break During India Vs Australia 1st ODI
Milestone 1: Surpassing Sachin Tendulkar's Centuries Record
Virat Kohli is on the verge of breaking a monumental record in ODI cricket. Currently, he holds the record for the most centuries in ODIs, having scored 51 centuries in the 50-over format. Former India legend, Sachin Tendulkar, has also scored 51 centuries but in the Test format. So, a single century in this series would see Kohli surpass Tendulkar, scoring most number of centuries in a single format of the game.
Milestone 2: Achieving 30 Overseas ODI Centuries
Kohli has been a prolific run-scorer in overseas conditions, amassing 1,327 runs in 29 ODIs in Australia at an impressive average of 51.03. He has already scored 29 centuries away from home and is just one century shy of becoming the first Asian batter to reach 30 overseas ODI centuries.
Milestone 3: Climbing the All-Time ODI Runs Ladder
Currently, Kohli is the third-highest run-scorer in ODI history, trailing only Sachin Tendulkar and Kumar Sangakkara. With just 54 runs needed to surpass Sangakkara's tally, this series provides Kohli with an excellent opportunity to move up the all-time list.
Apart from chasing records, Virat Kohli’s very presence in Perth will be a huge thing for his fans. The right-handed batter was last seen on the international stage during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final earlier this year. The former India skipper will be eager to maintain his form and carry this momentum through to the 2027 ODI World Cup.