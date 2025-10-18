India Vs Australia 2025: Rohit Sharma’s 500th International Appearance - Stats, Milestones, And Captaincy Highlights

His Test debut arrived much later, but it proved worth the wait. The right-handed batter from Nagpur scored a majestic 177 against the visiting West Indies at Eden Gardens in the opening match of the Tendulkar farewell series in 2013. At 26, his knock remains the second-highest score by an Indian on debut, after Shikhar Dhawan's 187. He backed it up with an unbeaten 111 in the next Test.