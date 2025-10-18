IND Vs AUS, 1st ODI: 10 Must-Know Facts Before India Vs Australia 2025 Tour Opener In Perth

IND take on AUS in a three-match ODI series starting from Sunday, Oct 19
The Indian national cricket team begins its tour of Australia 2025 on Sunday, October 19, 2025, with the first ODI in Perth, featuring a new ODI captain and the return of veterans.
India enter the series on the back of a successful Asia Cup title defence campaign, albeit in T20Is, and having won the ICC Champions Trophy earlier in the year. Australia, meanwhile, are the defending ODI World Cup champions.
As the two cricketing giants get ready for a limited-over showdown, here are 10 must-know facts:
1. Series Structure: ODIs And T20Is
The India tour of Australia 2025 is structured as a comprehensive white-ball series, featuring three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and five Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is).
The ODI matches are scheduled for October 19 in Perth, October 23 in Adelaide, and October 25 in Sydney.
Following the ODIs, the five-match T20I series will commence, ensuring fans witness a full spectrum of limited-overs cricket between India and Australia.
2. Captaincy Changes For India
Shubman Gill has been appointed as India's new ODI captain, taking over from Rohit Sharma. Shreyas Iyer, recalled from the wilderness -- perceived or otherwise -- has been named vice-captain, while Suryakumar Yadav is set to lead the T20I squad, with Gill serving as his deputy.
Gill made his ODI debut on January 31, 2019, against New Zealand at Hamilton. The right-handed batter has 2,775 runs in 55 matches at an average of 59.04. The 26-year-old already has eight ODI centuries and 15 fifties.
3. Former Captains Are Back
Both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma return to international cricket after a long break since the ICC Champions Trophy in March 2025. Their leadership and experience on Australian pitches are expected to play a pivotal role in India's performance.
For the record, India's only ODI bilateral series win in Australia was achieved by the Kohli-led team in 2019. And the last time India played a bilateral series Down Under, also under Kohli, they lost 2-1 in 2020.
4. 2020 Tour Veterans Get Another Shot
Five players from India's tour of Australia in 2020 are back for the 2025 series: Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, and Kuldeep Yadav. Their prior exposure to Australian conditions adds valuable depth and adaptability to the squad.
But Hardik Pandya (210 runs) and Mohammed Shami (four wickets), India's leading scorer and wicket-taker in that tour, respectively, have not been selected this time.
5. Bumrah's Strategic Rest
Jasprit Bumrah has been rested for the ODI leg of the tour, a move likely aimed at managing his workload ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. The pace spearhead will rejoin the squad for the T20Is, bolstering India's bowling attack.
The 31-year-old has 149 wickets in 89 ODI matches with best figures of 6/19. He made his ODI debut on January 23, 2016, against Australia at Sydney.
6. No Place For Jadeja
Ravindra Jadeja's omission from India's squads for the Australia tour surprised many observers, though the veteran all-rounder himself revealed he wasn't surprised by the decision as selectors had communicated their reasoning beforehand.
India's squad for the Australia tour has a slow left-arm orthodox bowler in Axar Patel, who can score runs. Jadeja still harbours an ODI return, and said: "If I get a chance to play in the World Cup, it will depend on the matches leading up to the tournament."
7. Perth Rain Threat
The highly anticipated first ODI in Perth faces potential weather disruption with AccuWeather forecasting a 63% probability of precipitation and heavy cloud cover on match day, which could significantly impact the opening contest of the series.
The match is scheduled to start at 11:30 AM local time (9:00 AM IST).
The weather concern adds another variable to India's first ODI outing at Perth Stadium (Optus), where Australia themselves have lost all three previous played in the format since its opening.
8. Australia's Perth Woes
As discussed earlier, Australia enter the first ODI with a worrying historical record at Perth Stadium: they have lost all three ODIs previously played at the venue since its opening in 2018, making it one of the few Australian grounds where they've never secured an ODI victory.
In their most recent outing in Perth, in November 2024, Australia were dismissed for 140 all out by Pakistan after being asked to bat first, and lost the match by eight wickets -- repeating a similar collapse against South Africa in November 2018 when they were dismissed for 152.
9. India Vs Australia ODI Head-To-Head
The two teams have met 152 times in ODIs previously, with Australia leading India 84-58, with 10 no results. They last clashed at the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final 1 in Dubai, UAE.
Powered by Virat Kohli's 98-ball 84, India chased down Australia's 264 all out for a four-wicket win with 11 balls to spare.
In their previous meeting before that Dubai clash, Australia beat India by six wickets in front of a shellshocked Ahmedabad crowd to lift their record-extending sixth World Cup title.
10. India vs Australia: 2025 ODI Form
India have played eight ODI matches in the calendar year against six different opponents, and are unbeaten so far -- winning all eight, including a four-wicket victory over Australia in the Champions Trophy semi-final.
Australia have also featured in eight ODIs during the same period, winning only two -- against England by five wickets and a 276-run win over South Africa in their most recent outing.