Shubman Gill Replaces Rohit Sharma As ODI Captain: Check New Skipper's First Reaction

Gill was handed over the reigns of the Test team ahead of the England tour where he emerged as a brilliant leader and showed that his batting would not be impacted by the added responsibility

Shubman Gill Named ODI Captain: Check New Skippers First Reaction
Shubman Gill Named ODI Captain: Check New Skipper's First Reaction Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
  • Shubman Gill has been appointed the new ODI captain for India

  • Gill hopes to be able to do great as a captain of the Indian ODI side

  • Gill was handed over the reigns of the Test team ahead of the England tour

Shubman Gill hopes to be able to do great as a captain of the Indian ODI side after the Test skipper was also given the captaincy in the 50-over format. Ajit Agarkar-led selection panel chose Gill to lead India's ODI squad that will tour Australia to play three matches. Gill will replace Rohit Sharma as the captain of the India One Day side.

Gill said it was the biggest honour for him to captain the country in the format.

"It's the biggest honour to be able to lead your country in the one-day and to be able to lead a side, you know that has done so well, it's immense pride for me, and I hope I'll be able to do great," Gill said in his first reactions after being named captain on bcci.tv.

Agarkar said that Gill has been given the captaincy with an eye on preparations for the 2027 Cricket World Cup. The Punjab-born batter too has his sights on the World Cup.

"I think we have about 20 ODIs before we play the World Cup and obviously the ultimate goal is the World Cup in South Africa, so everything that we play, and all the players that we play they are going to try their best, and we're going to try our best to be able to have a great season before we get to the World Cup.

"Hopefully, we will be fully ready when we go to South Africa and win that World Cup," he added.

Gill was handed over the reigns of the Test team ahead of the England tour where he emerged as a brilliant leader and showed that his batting would not be impacted by the added responsibility.

India's ODI squad

Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (VC), Axar Patel, KL Rahul (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal

