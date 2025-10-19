IND Vs AUS, 1st ODI: Virat Kohli's Eight-Ball Duck His First In Australia - Check Stats

The 18 runs between Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli was the lowest combined tally by the trio in an ODI where all three batted. The aggregate was also the lowest by an Indian top three in a one-dayer since the 2019 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Bhuvan Gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
IND Vs AUS, 1st ODI: Virat Kohlis Eight-Ball Duck His First In Australia - Check Stats
Virat Kohli, left, walks off after being dismissed by Mitchell Starc during the one-day international cricket match between Australia and India in Perth. Photo: David Woodley/AAPImage via AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma fall cheaply against Australia

  • Shubman Gill also dismissed before rain hits Perth

  • Kohli's duck his first in 30 ODI innings in Australia

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's much-awaited return to international cricket turned out to be a damp squib as both batters fell cheaply in the first India vs Australia ODI in Perth on Sunday (October 19, 2025).

Kohli got out for an eight-ball duck to Mitchell Starc while Rohit was dismissed by Josh Hazlewood for eight. Later, skipper Shubman Gill was caught down the leg side off pacer Nathan Ellis for 10 as India were reduced to 25 for three when rain lashed Perth to interrupt the game for the first time.

Shreyas Iyer (6) and Axar Patel (7) were at the crease when the skies opened up for the second time in the innings, with the score reading 37/3 in 11.5 overs. The match has been reduced to a 49-over-per-side contest but a further reduction in overs is likely given the rain delay.

Virat Kohli's Rare Duck In Australia

It was the first time in 30 ODI innings that Kohli was dismissed for a duck in Australia in one-day internationals. It was also his third duck against Australia overall.

Virat Kohli in training ahead of India's first ODI match against Australia on Sunday. - BCCI
India Vs Australia 2025: List Of Records Virat Kohli Can Achieve During Three-Match ODI Series

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Meanwhile, the 18 runs between Rohit, Gill and Kohli was the lowest combined aggregate by the trio in an ODI where all three batted. The tally was also the lowest by an Indian top three in an ODI since the 2019 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand in Manchester, where they made three runs.

Earlier, Australia skipper Mitchell Marsh won the toss and elected to field first against India. Nitish Kumar Reddy makes his one-day international debut today, and was handed his ODI cap from former captain Rohit Sharma. For the hosts, Matt Renshaw and Mitch Owen are making their respective debuts.

India Vs Australia, 1st ODI: Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh

Australia: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (c), Matthew Short, Josh Philippe (wk), Matt Renshaw, Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood

Published At:
×

