IND Vs AUS Toss Update, 1st ODI: India Batting First In Perth - Check Playing XIs

Nitish Kumar Reddy makes his one-day international debut, and was handed his ODI cap from former India captain Rohit Sharma. For Australia, Matt Renshaw and Mitch Owen are making their respective debuts

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Bhuvan Gupta
Updated on:
Captains Mitchell Marsh (left) and Shubman Gill at the toss for the first India vs Australia ODI in Perth. Photo: X/BCCI
  • Australia win toss, elect to field first

  • Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma playing for India after seven-month gap

  • Nitish Kumar Reddy making his ODI debut for India

Australia skipper Mitchell Marsh won the toss and elected to field first against India in the opening ODI at Perth's Optus Stadium on Sunday (October 19, 2025).

India Vs Australia, 1st ODI: Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh

Australia: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (c), Matthew Short, Josh Philippe (wk), Matt Renshaw, Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood

Nitish Kumar Reddy makes his one-day international debut today, and was handed his ODI cap from former captain Rohit Sharma. For the hosts, Matt Renshaw and Mitch Owen are making their respective debuts.

All eyes are expectedly on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who are back in international colours after the Champions Trophy victory in March. Gill, too, would be under the scanner as he takes up the full-time ODI captaincy role for the first time.

Meanwhile, India would be wary of recurring nemesis Travis Head's destructive impact at the top of the order, and their seam-bowling attack would be fronted by Mohammed Siraj in the absence of the rested Jasprit Bumrah.

India Vs Australia, 1st ODI: Squads

India: Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (vc), Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe, Matthew Renshaw, Matthew Short, Mitchell Starc.

